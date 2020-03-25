People are suffering on Guam like so many more are in other parts of the world. It’s going to get worse here before it gets better, but with every fiber of my being, I believe it will get better.
That said, we’re going to have to be smart about how we live. It’s a complicated topic but very simple math:
Less human contact = fewer infections
Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist who won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for chemistry, says the main issue to watch is the rate of infection. Early on in China’s Hubei Province, each infected person was transmitting the virus to 2.2 new people each day. As expected, their cases skyrocketed. By Feb. 6, it was nearly 5,000 new infections daily.
Then, China’s lockdown strategies made an impact and the new infection rate began to fall. Today, they still have new cases but the tsunami has turned to a trickle. It’s the same in South Korea. Japan and Israel also have had success against the virus by taking this approach.
People took the lockdown seriously
Citizens in those countries may not have liked being told to stay home, but they did. They avoided contact with others, just handling basic errands such as buying food and gasoline, and going out for medical reasons.
Others did not
In New Orleans, they staged the Mardi Gras and a million people attended. It’s no surprise that the city’s medical system is now stretched to the breaking point. It’s the 25th most populous state in the U.S., but now with the fifth highest death toll from COVID-19.
Maybe you saw the recent images of Florida beaches jammed with thousands of people during the annual spring break celebration. Then, all those people went home ... to multiple states. There will be a big price to pay for that.
Has Guam’s efforts had any impact?
Probably, but it’s too early to tell. It takes about five days for newly infected people to first see symptoms. The current fast rise in new cases and hospitalizations is based on a lack of awareness and not taking adequate personal safety precautions, preceding last Friday’s order to shut down most businesses and activities.
Therefore, we will see the number of local cases increase over the next couple of weeks. However, if we do a good job in self-isolating, the math should begin to work in our favor and the rate of new cases should decline.
What if we don’t do this?
It should be obvious that if infection rates do not decline using these strategies, more stringent measures will be implemented. We need to understand that and do everything we can to separate from others.
This goes beyond social distancing in line at the post office and at the store. THIS MEANS STOP INVITING PEOPLE – INCLUDING FAMILY – TO OUR HOME. We don’t know who may have come too close to them.
We can use video chat, phone calls, WhatsApp, etc. This will make a huge difference, and just imagine how sweet those reunions will be.
It’s our choice and I’m optimistic
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has extended her executive order for two more weeks. We can’t do anything about the virus cases that are about to flood our medical system, but if we lock down individually, we can slow the new infection rate, which will be the beginning of the slowdown we all want.
Medical breakthroughs coming?
The entire world is throwing its best minds at this virus and there are already promising developments. Perhaps the most encouraging factor is that we see a willingness to bend the Food and Drug Administration's extensive rules to bring forth a solution.
One scientist stated we may not soon have a vaccine to end COVID-19, but he and other researchers believe there are drug formulas now in testing that may be able to disrupt the virus' ability to enter the lungs and multiply, as well as reduce the overall severity of the disease – and the vaccine can come later. I’m hopeful about the prospects for that.
The bottom line
I know you, like me, would be heartbroken to learn you unnecessarily caught and gave this virus to anyone else – especially a family member. I’m staying home except when I must go out.
I can do it. You can do it. Yes, I’m optimistic.
