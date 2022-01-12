The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change.
The realist adjusts the sails.
— William A. Ward
These three people — optimists, pessimists and realists, are all around us. As you think of each category, maybe you see the faces of people you work with, or live with.
First, let’s establish the fact that the most optimistic person does, at times, have a pessimistic thought cross his/her mind; and the ultimate pessimists will occasionally find a morsel of optimism. I’ve never met anyone who is 100% of either, all the time.
Be careful with mislabeling
Let’s say you’ve worked hard on a project idea, and the day arrives when you present it to the team in order to gain the approval to move forward.
You answer everyone’s questions, but George, one of your peers, keeps hammering away with reasons why the idea should not be given the green light. You’re upset, and even question George’s “pessimism” in the meeting.
Did you really label him as a pessimist because you honestly felt that way, or because he was poking holes in your project and you were mad?
A week later, your boss calls you in to explain that — after analyzing the numbers — George was right, and you still had work to do to gain approval.
In light of this development, would you continue to cling to your judgment of George’s pessimism?
How much is just personal opinion?
I’m going to make the point that just about all of this is based upon opinion. I hate to lay it out this way because it makes us frail humans seem so shallow. My opinion of your optimism, pessimism, and how I gauge your overall workplace value, may be determined by whether or not I believe you like me.
If we’re workplace buddies, I can add all kinds of glorious comments to my views of your value.
If we’re not so friendly, or have had past issues, my opinion will look far different.
Is it about them — or me?
One more point before moving on. If I see someone as being pessimistic and negative, how much of that might be colored by my own pessimism and negativity?
Would I be wise to ask the opinion of other people, to see if their judgment is the same?
Managers: Helping people change
Do you think it’s possible to change a pessimist into an optimist? Does the mere thought seem impossible? I tend to think such a transformation is God’s work, but we can play a part.
Maybe we can condition people we see as pessimists to soften their views.
They’ll need results, proof and reasons to adjust their thinking, but I’ve seen people change over time.
Every time something good happens, they need to understand what it was, the role they played, if any, and how to replicate it.
It can be challenging
In my experience with this, the biggest challenge is my own lack of patience. I want the change to happen on what I feel is a suitable time frame.
Got that? It’s someone else’s change we’re looking for, but I’m focused on MY time frame. I’m not saying this can’t work, but it likely makes things more difficult.
The beauty of realists
Regardless of how you feel about this discussion thus far, I hope you can see value in that person who is seen as a realist.
It doesn’t matter who sees the situation as positive or negative — the realist “adjusts the sails.” Whatever the circumstances, an appropriate action is going to be necessary, and that’s where the realist is focused.
I’ve worked with a couple of rock-solid realists in my day. They never lost their cool, and that set the tone for solving problems.
Role-playing
If I’m looking for a leader, I want a strong optimist who can paint a positive picture and motivate workers to buy into the vision.
They don’t require a realistic quality to understand there are usually logical boundaries to every decision. However, somebody else on the payroll must be able to offer the countering viewpoint — probably the chief financial officer.
I’m also open to one (or more) people who play the role of our friend, George.
Organizations must embrace honesty and the importance of getting the right answers — over any one person’s feelings.
