The leadership in the government of Guam deserves an award for their unique organization of the COVID-19 vaccinations for the highly respected 60- to 74-year-old manamko' of Guam.
This group of citizens 65 years and over represent nearly 10% of the island population (male 7,504/female 8,577 - 2020 est.).
If everyone came for their vaccination it would mean that the Department of Public Health and Social Services staff would have to administer roughly 1,786 vaccinations per hour under the current schedule.
All vaccinations were to be dutifully administered at Okkodo High School in Dededo between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 through Jan. 9 of this past week.
All of Guam’s manamko' wishing to be vaccinated were told to drive up to the school on those days and between those hours to receive their vaccinations.
Well, that sounded simple enough, right? Not!
So, I promptly left Hagatna about 11 a.m. and drove toward Dededo to get my vaccination on Jan. 7 only to run into the beginning of the line headed to Okkodo coming from Hagåtña. That line started roughly in front of the American Medical Clinic in Upper Tumon. An estimated two miles from Okkodo.
Finding that difficulty, I jumped into the northbound lanes to see if coming from the north rather than the south would speed my journey to Okkodo.
After passing the intersection leading to GRMC and Okkodo I traveled north until reaching the Wettengel intersection in Dededo, only to observe the line heading to Okkodo stretching north beyond that intersection as well. This was at roughly 11:30 a.m. and the line was growing constantly.
Realizing the futility of my efforts, I turned around and headed back toward Hagåtña, thinking there will be another day.
On my way back to Hagåtña I received a call from my son to inform me that his friend, who was attempting to accomplish the same task, had just called to tell him that rather than trying to get his vaccination he was heading into work (he was traveling north to south).
During that conversation I learned that in Saipan the COVID-19 task force informed the general public that people age 65 and older and those living with underlying health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, asthma, heart condition, etc. may register online to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
They were informed that if they had any questions about the vaccine to consult their doctor or health care provider first.
On Saipan, manamko' were encouraged to consult with their doctor about getting the COVID-19 vaccine before making an appointment. Since the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses (shots), 21 days apart to be effective, participants would be automatically registered for their second dose.
People could register online at www.vaccinatecnmi.com/covid-19/registration/ - those 65 and older were asked to use the verification code: manamko101 -- those with underlying health conditions use verification code: vuln101.
They were also asked to upload a copy of their government-issued photo ID and insurance card. If they were unable to upload a copy, simply bring it with them to their appointment. They also had the option of registering by phone or in person.
Seemed simple enough. No long car lines to wait in and no frustrating traffic only making difficult matters worse.
After they registered, they would receive either a call or email confirming their appointment for their vaccination. If they had any questions they could call 670-682-SHOT (7468).
Just bring your ID with you on the day of your appointment.
Now, wasn’t that a novel approach! Gee, we had a COVID app, why couldn’t we register through that?
If Saipan can make it that simple, why can’t big, bad Guam?
Stay vigilant folks, and always question the motives of your government officials.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.