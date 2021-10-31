The “Build Back Better” debate rages on and on. While politicians duke it out in Washington, D.C., trying to squeeze consensus out of solid rock, children continue to lose ground in their learning trajectories. Parents are in a quandary about how to get affordable care for their children, so that they can go back to work. Private companies are sending out alarms about not having enough workers to fully operate their businesses.
Families are still being driven out of their homes because they can’t pay rent or their mortgages even with recovery assistance. Early childhood education and care are increasingly becoming a service for the privileged, yet so many resist universal preschool and affordable child care initiatives. School board members and teachers are being threatened by angry parents. Violence looms large in the minds of some as the answer.
Censure reminiscent of the McCarthy years has resurrected its ugly head in the debate about what children should learn in school. Critical race theory is the scapegoat. It is truly remarkable that huge swaths of the American voting public actually believe that slavery and the economy of free labor in the slave-owning South had nothing to do with the American Civil War. That is like saying colonialism has nothing to do with Guam’s socio-cultural, political and economic reality.
In 1954, Joe McCarthy, a Republican from Wisconsin, “bullied, lied, and smeared his way to power, destroying many careers and lives in the process.” (History Fact Check) Party leaders tolerated his extremism until he began to malign the U.S. military and accused them of “being soft on communism.” President Eisenhower would not stand for that. I was 4 years old at the time. But I later learned how destructive this rogue movement was to the fabric of democracy. Unfortunately, another rogue movement has risen. We have to be on guard here on our island to make sure we don’t get swept up in those destructive winds.
It has been reported by recent research across the world that children have lost a full year of learning as a result of COVID-19. It is estimated that 42% of all children under the age of 18 have had the virus. Many more in the younger age bracket are being infected and more and more children are being hospitalized and dying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is close to approving a children’s vaccine for those ages 5-11. Schools will have to determine whether to require the vaccine for students. Day care facilities will also have to weigh in on that decision. It can get messy. Our island community and leaders will have to make the hard call. It is both our right and responsibility to let our perspective be known. But let’s not turn against each other. Our children deserve better. Look at the mayhem being created by those who stir up fear and suspicion in states across the country. Hatred and violence are never the solution.
The simple truth is, if we start turning against each other, we all lose. Our schools, our institutions of higher learning and the Guam Education Board need our support. Our children need us to think clearly and act decisively in their favor.
Don’t be tricked into thinking that educational policies and access to child care and early childhood education are fair game in the political struggles for power and control. We claim to be children-centered and to love our children as Pacific Islanders. We say that we would do anything to better the lives of our children. Let’s focus on helping our kids to make up for the losses they have recently experienced. This is the best way to show our love.
We need to accelerate learning or they will continue to fall behind. Grandparents, parents and caretakers, make sure that the children in your care are engaged fully in reading and building their vocabulary. Listen to them and discuss things that they find fascinating. Teach them cultural practices and traditions that you know well. Learning who they are and how they are connected to family and to their cultural heritage will strengthen their sense of self, reduce their anxiety and build their character.
Teaching them how to plant and cultivate vegetables in the family gualo’ or how to fish, or cook or sew is teaching them principles of math and science. Don’t assume they are not interested. All forms of day-to-day practical knowledge help to narrow the learning gap.