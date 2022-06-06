Has the government in the mainland United States and here on Guam changed in the last 15-30 years?
The very short answer is a resounding YES! Not for the better, I might add.
It has become bigger, more expensive and less responsive to the needs of the citizens in far too many areas. Government services in critical areas that revolve around the safety of our children and citizens, as well as the continued education of our children and citizens, have fallen short.
Our education and public safety systems have been very slowly but consistently failing us in far too many areas. Public education – from elementary school through advanced college work – has been lacking in quality and costs a lot more than in years past.
Do you remember when the federal government stopped financial support for our local school system and established their own Department of Defense Education Activity for the children of military families on Guam?
This is due primarily to the failure of our local government officials – elected and appointed – to ensure the safety, efficiency and adequate education and operations of the public school system.
Far too many residents have been forced to seek out safer and more efficient, effectively run private schools for their children while continuing to spend millions in tax dollars on a failing public education system.
In more recent years, we have witnessed repeated overtly aggressive behavior within our public school system by students, teachers and parents.
While the government officials have failed to ensure the proper safety and education in our public school system, they are failing in far too many other areas as well.
Take for example the recent shooting and machete attack episodes at the Paseo de Susana that were recorded and shared.
In reality, this is not something new; such issues have been escalating in our small island community.
It is simply the fact that technology allowed someone to catch the actions of these bad actors on a recording and share it with the entire world.
Over the years, we have had numerous instances of citizens acting out on their frustrations or illusions in our small island community as well as in our school zones.
All while we remain separated from the mainland U.S. by thousands of miles and trillions of gallons of saltwater, television and the internet have brought us right next door to all of this foolish, irresponsible and inadequately punished behavior.
This brings to mind the most recent violence in the U.S. mainland that, by the way, it is my belief should be handled more like suicides by all news organizations.
In my humble opinion, this would drastically reduce the number of copycat incidents.
Are we really prepared for such behavior on Guam? My resounding answer is NO.
To quote a highly respected Marine warrior brother Jim Reifinger, a retired law enforcement officer, “Columbine happened 23 years ago. There is no reason every police vehicle in America (detectives, warrants, narcs, supervisors) should not have good breaching tools, an individual ballistic shield, a bag full of tourniquets, chest seals and Quick Clot and the training to go with it all readily available. No reason.”
As he continued, “This intangible … courage … used to be demanded. Cowards were fired before they got back to the station. No one wants a coward to show up … when they call a cop. School resource officers need to be studs, not geldings. Direct to threat was common sense long before Columbine. Anything else is BS.”
As George Santayana stated, in his book Soliloquies in England, published in 1924, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
This thinking really needs to be in place on Guam before it is too late.
If we do not elect people to public office candidates who really care more about our community than they do about their egos, power, easy money – coupled with getting reelected – we are doomed to the same fate as our mainland brothers and sisters.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.