Each year in our parish elementary school long ago, the nuns would organize a special drive for the missions. A large jar was placed in the front of the classroom for our donations over the course of a few weeks. None of us understood exactly how missions worked, but we were told that the money we contributed would somehow save Chinese babies. That meant that they could be properly baptized, we were informed.
I don’t know how many of those infants were ever baptized with the quarters and dimes we contributed, but one vital lesson I took from this is that somehow we are all connected. China may have been at the opposite side of the globe – the place you would reach if you were able to burrow through the entire planet, as my friends liked to put it – but the good sisters were helping us understand that what happens there is very much our concern.
This stretched our young imaginations to the limit even as it greatly expanded our universe. We were learning that our links with those Chinese babies were real. And if we were somehow related to the Chinese, then who in the whole wide world is not our neighbor?
Today it has become fashionable to express our closeness to all others on this planet in other ways. We are told, for instance, that it takes no more than six personal ties to connect anyone in the world with anyone else. However, we may choose to put it, the links are real. If that’s true, then the entire world is our neighborhood and all its inhabitants our neighbors.
Or you can test the link theory by going to the other side of the globe and check it out on your own. I did this myself nearly 60 years ago when I first made my way to the Pacific. But lots of others – including Spanish and American Capuchins and post-war missionary sisters, made the long journey much earlier. That’s not even to mention those from other religious traditions as well as those with no religious affiliation, such as military men or merchants.
These travelers made new friends and found a new home on the far side of the world. Not only that, but in the course of it all, they ended up with a much deeper appreciation of the reality of these links to everyone everywhere. So those nuns who taught me long ago were on to something important when they insisted that we had ties with those who lived half a globe away.
If those personal links are genuine, then why shouldn’t they extend to nations as well? Isn’t it reasonable to suppose that the ties between countries ought to go well beyond political or economic considerations? National borders are real and undoubtedly serve a purpose, but even these boundaries do not nullify those links that are deeper than merely shared citizenship or language.
The pain of others should affect us. Sometimes it has, but our national response may have yielded much more harm than good to the far-off country we have tried to help. Just think of Vietnam and the devastation unleashed by the U.S. during the war to free that country from Communism. Even so, past failures don’t absolve us from still trying to assist in whatever way we can. No country can back off entirely on the grounds that it has tried to help but found its efforts fruitless.
The worst of our past failures can’t negate the links that bind us.
If the links mean anything to us, they should make us more open to the needs of others halfway around the world. We should be more ready to welcome Afghan refugees and others facing serious trouble into our part of the world. A recognition of the links can lead us to do even more. We might be prodded into asking how we can provide some relief for those who remain at home rather than just those who seek asylum.
We young elementary school students might not have been able to save all those little Chinese babies with our dimes and quarters. Likewise, we may have never quite created model democracies with the billions our country offers in financial aid to the most desperate nations. Nor might we have been able to end the catastrophes that internal division and other forces produce. In the end, we might tally more failures than successes. Even so, we have come to recognize the reality of the link between us and them. That in itself is no small thing.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.