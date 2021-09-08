Among the several catastrophic events this week, the one resounding with the most despair was the law passed in Texas that bans most abortions after six weeks, a law that pays no heed to the 1973 Supreme Court decision that confirmed women’s right to receive one.
Normally, I keep my social media posts to my garden, pets, my wife’s cooking or something fashion-related. I rarely, if ever, speak on public issues, mainly because I try to avoid laying groundwork for a hypocrisy accusation when public perception on a topic shifts. Then there’s that I’m a public school teacher – essentially a public servant – and it’s best if I keep out of heated debates.
Also, too many people, in my opinion, will speak on an issue without holding an actual personal investment in it. Take, for example, a celebrity speaking out against fossil fuels yet takes private jets, or someone who claims to love nature but poisons critters that come into their yard for much-needed food and shelter. I don’t want to be lumped with these folks of obvious hollow altruism.
But this week I twice posted words about my belief that every individual has the right to do whatever they wish to their bodies, whether it's abortion, a full-face tattoo, taking drugs, drinking – in fact, harming themselves or ultimately ending their lives. Now, I absolutely understand that suicide is a sensitive topic, but look, if we’re being honest here, a “just” society cannot advocate for medical suicide as a free choice for someone who doesn’t want to live with physical pain, yet not guilt those who wish to do so because of emotional pain. These are not even heads or tails of a coin - they are one and the same side.
Of course, just about everyone else posted their own social media reactions to the Texas decision, which ranged the tired condemnation of all things remotely Republican to elegies of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who they believe, I imagine, would have chained herself to the columns of the Lone Star State’s Supreme Court and have stopped this legal abomination. Were she alive, this very well might have happened. But here’s the thing with that.
Americans have become too complacent in allowing our elected officials and those they appoint to decide what’s best for the 350 million of us. Why do we allow a single drop in the ocean of citizens to determine what our lives and our choices are? I felt this week that there are some decisions that we should make for ourselves, abortion being one of them.
My point is that abortion in this country needs to be decided by referenda in each state. Every voter should cast a vote for or against gun control, prison sentences for capital crimes and other divisive laws – not the minuscule few in public office. Nor should abortion be left for Supreme Courts that are either left or right based on the party of the elected.
Elected representatives and judges are, truly, elites who do not walk in the everyday shoes of the rest of us. They likely have access to private doctors and do not need to walk through a loud line of activists to make a highly personal choice. Perhaps, in this case, the role of government should be to collaborate with science in developing and distributing a safe pill that ends a pregnancy so that a woman can take it in the private safety of her home.
For the record, I am solidly Catholic – just this morning I drove to another state to purchase a three-foot concrete statue of St. Francis. I interpret my religious role as one to let God do God’s work, which is to judge. I feel that if you are a Christian who is willing to be moved by faith to protest an abortion, you might as well protest liquor stores, pharmacies, and departments of education for teaching sexual health.
Conversely, if you are so progressive that you actually juxtapose pro-birth with pro-life, I would urge you to consider that your go-to for truth, science, considers birth and life mutually exclusive for just about every situation.
My point is there really is no benefit of masses on either side of this issue fighting, instead of actually deciding when a handful of women and their partners are taking their journeys alone. It is not because we’re either right or wrong. It’s because we are bound to get it twisted.
To wit: On Reddit this week was a thread that suggested that if courts essentially guarantee via abortion a woman’s responsibility of a child, then they should guarantee a man’s right to walk away from the same responsibility. Huh? I mean, this isn’t valid; however, it has a frightening ring of truth, which makes it dangerous.
Say it with me: Referendum, every voter decides, repeat.