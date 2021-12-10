Why is it that we Americans seem to need a war to be happy? It’s not that we start the wars exactly, but we embrace them with a strange fervor when they break out.
Are we the only ones in the world who have ever exhibited this strange addiction? No, there are the great powers of the past who have sent out their armies continually to expand their empires. Just think of Greece under Alexander the Great, or the Roman Empire, or the Mongolian forces led by Genghis Khan. But the goal of these peoples was to acquire more land and extend their rule over as many nations as they could.
But a grand empire is not what interests America. Oddly enough, we Americans seem to need war to define ourselves. War takes the shape of a great moral contest to define ourselves: not just to underscore those values we stand for, but also those we firmly oppose. Often we headline this as a battle between democracy and tyranny, between freedom and slavery.
It was easy enough to sate this appetite during World War II, when the fate of “democracy,” and possibly the future of the U.S. itself, was threatened by fascists on the battlegrounds of Europe and the Pacific. After four years that war ended, or perhaps only changed shape, when the Soviets became our new foes during the postwar years of the Cold War. We might have shivered at the prospect of being vaporized by a nuclear blast, but at least none of us had any problem identifying our enemy during those 40 years.
The wars continued through the years – in Korea, then in Vietnam, before the spate of little wars began in the Mideast with Iraq, and continued in Afghanistan. The reasons for going into battle might have varied, some of them more reasonable than others. But my purpose here is not to pass judgment on the decision to take up arms. It is to bring to light a pattern in U.S. military operations. War, big or small, is always an opportunity for America to define itself as the nation upholding “liberty” throughout the world. Life is a battle between the freedom that we claim to cherish so dearly and those forces that would deny others that freedom.
In other words, the “war,” real or imagined, was a conflict that pitted good guys against bad guys, just like in those old Western movies that we all watched years ago. The good guys were supposed to embrace values that lay at the roots of our country. We might have despised the villains, but at least they showed us what we stood against. So gunfights, like wars, were noble in their own way.
When the international wars and threats of wars ended, many Americans became restless. Peace might have been a welcome relief for a time, but it may have left us with the old question: How are we to define ourselves these days without an enemy? Who are we? What do we stand for? It’s so much easier to answer those questions when there is a force that embodies all we stand against.
Sports, with its hard-fought contests, might have been a surrogate at one time, but it doesn’t seem to do the job anymore. Apparently, neither do the video games that are all the passion these days.
When a nation like the U.S. runs out of foreign enemies that threaten its passionately held values, must we turn to civil war to find enemies within our own borders? This seems to be just what we have done. The two blocs in the country, each claiming to stand for freedom, are engaged in what is more than a political squabble. The contest between them increasingly seems more like a war, with death threats, guns and violent protests. The political issues that divide the two parties might shift from one month to the next, but their passion for “freedom” persists. So does the animosity of one side for the other. Let’s just call this our latest war.
We might hope that at some point we Americans will be able to drop our craving for war. We might hope that we learn to define ourselves and our values without the need to do battle with those wearing “black hats.” Christmas season is an opportune time to reflect on this strange need of ours and to take the first steps in changing our mindset. After all, this is the season in which we sing of “peace on earth and good will to men.” Will we ever really settle for peace?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.