I was trying to decide what I should write about this week. Sammy suggested I reflect on the feedback I received from last week’s column, “Where Do You Stand?” The response was, frankly, quite startling. I simply offered my perspective on getting vaccinated, wearing masks, following protocols and the current tide of resistance to measures of scientific reasoning that could help us to contain the coronavirus.
Counter measures and alternative messages built on lies has caused quite a toll. So much so that the United States – of which Guam and the other insular colonies are a part – is quickly gaining the reputation as the worst case scenario in the world for dealing with COVID-19 effectively despite heroic efforts by frontline practitioners, health care providers, the government and responsible citizens. The growing clamor about freedom and the rights of individuals versus the collective rights of communities drowns out many reasonable voices.
My niece Hannah and her husband Rich first alerted me to the fact that my column had “gone viral” Sunday morning. It didn’t strike me as unusual until I started getting messages from many in the community and from far beyond our shores. I was musing about the far-reaching readership of the Guam Sunday Post. As the day progressed, it became clear to me that the column had been shared on numerous chats throughout the island, Facebook accounts and other social media platforms.
Now it made sense that I was getting affirmation from my Emmanuel College classmates, AOLG classmates, colleagues across the country, political leaders and diverse religious believers both on and off-island. Dr. Ricardo Fernandez, a friend and colleague, commented that, “Loling’s article is one of the best, clearest analysis of the issue of freedom of choice vs. responsibility to others in our community.”
Many others expressed their appreciation for the statement I made about hypocrisy of those who promote a pro-life stance while refusing to wear masks and abide by other life-saving protocols: “I love the call for common sense to the pro-lifers.”
I got dozens of thank you notes with such messages as “Thank you for simply yet eloquently saying what so many have been thinking.” “Spot on.” “You nailed it.” “Sage advice from a very wise person.” “Comforting.”
And, our Maga’håga’s feedback, “Thank you Loling for articulating exactly the basis of the decisions I have made.” I’ve always received feedback for my columns, this however was exceptional and much appreciated.
It makes me happy to know that giving voice to ideas and beliefs that many feel in the silence of their thoughts is impactful. There is peace of mind and a sense of connectedness that comes with shared thinking. Thank you all for helping me to understand that our voices do count.
This week, our family mourned the loss of my cousin Jackie’s husband of 59 years. James Henry Pangelinan Flores aka Jimmy Dee fully mastered the art of using his voice. He sang Guam into the hearts and consciousness of people all over the world for decades.
His song, “Banidosu Yu’ Na CHamoru” speaks volumes about how proud he was to be CHamoru, to be from Guam and to sing about his love of island and culture. He and I didn’t always agree politically but we shared a deep love for our island and people. His zest for life was contagious. His love for Jackie, Jimmy, Joleen and his grandchildren showed in his eyes.
I loved the way he nicknamed Jackie, Tor. Short for Torres. He agreed with the other in-laws in our family that Torres women could not be messed with. He operationalized what being ma’goddai meant – he was forever pinching the cheeks of all the babies in the family and would often make them squeal. He loved CHamoru food with gusto – it made you hungry just watching him eat. We will miss you Jim, but your voice lives on in your life’s work. Your music will forever be part of Guam’s artistic cultural expression.
So, the lesson to be learned from all this is that our voices do matter. It makes a difference even when we don’t know how or with whom. Sharing our heartfelt thoughts through music or prose can inspire others to do the same.