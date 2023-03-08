Last month, my group, the Pacific Center for Island Security, launched our new column “Strategic Island Thinking” here at The Guam Daily Post. Each month, we will be publishing analyses on geopolitics, military strategy and Pacific Islands regionalism. I will not reiterate those efforts here in this column: “I Chalan Mo’na,” but rather want to use this month’s piece to explain what exactly the Pacific Center for Island Security is. For starters, you can visit our website at www.pacificcenterforislandsecurity.com
Formed in 2021 by myself, Robert Underwood, and Leland Bettis, PCIS is an action-oriented research institute that aims to anchor an island and islander perspective among the cacophony that is geopolitical posturing. The reason we formed PCIS can be seen in the lack of centering voices of those who live on the fault lines of shifting geopolitical tectonic plates. Micronesia sits on these fault lines, as we have been purposely crafted into the “American Lake.” When it comes to geopolitical analysis, there are think tanks in Washington, D.C., Hawaii and Australia. However, there are none located in Micronesia and none that come from voices within the region. We view PCIS as an attempt to remedy this.
Guam and Micronesia are at the center of U.S. strategy and positioning in the “Indo-Pacific.” Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, former head of the Indo-Pacific Command, exclaims, “Guam is absolutely critical in maintaining deterrence and stability in the region. It’s our most critical operating location west of the international date line.” Guam has more ongoing, per square mile, than any other place in the U.S. military network. PCIS is uniquely situated “on the ground” to observe regional strategy, readiness, support, logistics and munitions. From our proximity and perspective, we can see substantial issues when it comes to strategic competition and geopolitical posturing. We believe that understanding what occurs in Guam can inform the larger view of the strategic environment. Thus, PCIS will provide independent analysis of the foreign policy and military-strategic activities and interplay between and among the actors in the strategic competition in the Asia-Pacific. In doing so, we aim to provide a deeper analysis than what is usually provided by Joint Region Marianas in their go-to line of saying they are prepared to defend against any threat.
The driving force of our analysis and concern is different from think tanks around the world. We do not view what happens in Guam and Micronesia as a piece of a puzzle or an exercise in strategic thought. For us, the stakes of the geopolitical gambit and the environmental issues in our region are cut from a different cloth. For some, competition and potential conflict in Micronesia is collateral for national defense. For us, competition and conflict directly affect our lives, our homes, our families, our societies, our cultures and our futures. To help in this goal, we have an esteemed advisory council to help guide PCIS in the right direction:
• H.E. Hilda Heine (president, Republic of the Marshall Islands, 2016-2020).
• H.E. Emanuel “Manny” Mori (president, Federated States of Micronesia, 2007-2015).
• H.E. Thomas “Tommy” J. Remengesau Jr. (president, Republic of Palau, 2001-2009, 2013-2021).
• H.E. Anote Tong (president, Republic of Kiribati, 2003-2016).
• The Honorable Juan N. Babauta (governor, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, 2002-2006).
• Tarcisius Kabutaulaka (associate professor of Pacific Islands Studies at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa).
With the guidance of our excellent advisory council, our perspective is fundamentally aligned to avoiding conflict in this region. Regional conflict between great powers is an existential threat to our way of life, if not our existence. Miscalculation may be a temporary roadblock in the strategic minds of some. For us, miscalculation could be terminal. To these ends, PCIS aims to close the information gap that may lead to destructive miscalculation.
Our island perspective is not small or insular. We are connected to the greater war ecology in myriad ways. While most of the world looks at us as remote, tiny lands through the lens of a telescope, we view the world on our shores with a microscope.
Protecting Pacific Islander futures requires regional perspectives, planning, and cooperation. To this end, PCIS aims to serve as a nexus for regional collaboration. We recognize that security issues ranging from strategic competition to economic issues to climate change affects us all. We realize that the trajectories of our future are not stories already written. As those who are living in the islands, PCIS serves to inform the future of the Pacific Islands through independent analysis, island perspective, and being a regional hub of communication.
Through PCIS, we ultimately aim to build these better futures.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve New Futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.