The Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam aka Kumisión will soon launch the operation of its Language Revitalization Center, located in Building E at Tiyan. Coincidentally, we share the same English initials as the former occupants of our newly acquired space, GDOE’s Learning Resources Center, or LRC. Our Language Revitalization Center is also known as Sagan Dinanña Gi Finamta’ CHamoru.
In order to succeed with our revitalization mission, we are persistent in our efforts to learn from other indigenous peoples about the strategies they have utilized to reset the survival trajectory of their languages and cultural practices. This research is both daunting and fascinating.
In searching for best practices and a deeper understanding of why indigenous languages have become endangered, all roads seem to converge. The single greatest force of destruction of indigenous language and culture has been and continues to be colonization. Clearly and instinctively, we know this to be true. But what about our colonial experience persists to interfere with revitalization today? Much has been written by First Nation peoples throughout Canada, the United States and by aboriginal scholars in Australia which sheds light on what the literature calls, “the shaming factor” in the modern-day language loss equation.
Peter Jacobs, a University of Victoria linguist and fluent speaker of his Squamish Nation language, describes the reality in Canada: "There were generations of people, my parents and grandparents, who were sent to residential school and forbidden to speak their language and beaten and shamed and ridiculed and punished in all sorts of awful ways for speaking the language. A lot of those people who came out of that school system chose not to teach their children the language.”
Simply put, the unconscious resistance of indigenous language speakers to speak and teach their children and grandchildren their mother tongue at home comes from the multi-generational colonial legacy of being shamed for speaking and practicing their indigenous language and culture. In a recent publication entitled, Break Stigma, Pass CHamoru Language to Youths, Dr. Miget Bevacqua wrote, “One of the biggest obstacles that we face in terms of saving the CHamoru language is dealing with how historical trauma has manifested in terms of skewing inter-generational interactions today. … CHamoru speakers can help youths learn, but this historical residue creates unfortunate barriers that keep the language in decline.”
Guam is not alone in this regard. Even though policies prohibiting indigenous people from speaking their languages have been removed from the books, the trauma that these policies wreaked on indigenous people throughout the world persists and has not been adequately confronted. Why is this important to recognize and address? As linguists from British Columbia put it, “ Now, people who didn't learn their mother tongue from their parents are key to saving and revitalizing the languages.”
In the publication, Strategies for Indigenous Language Revitalization and Maintenance, Kraus notes: “Many of our people struggle to access the language within them and to teach it to the young people. The same people who teach in immersion programs and schools often go home and speak English to their children and grandchildren.” Sound familiar?
To repair the damage of the ‘English only’ policies and other destructive actions on Guam, immersion practices will have to gain traction in our homes, family gatherings and in the popular culture in order to revitalize and preserve CHamoru for future generations. For that to happen, the generations that were shamed into not teaching it to their children will have to bounce back and embrace their mother tongue. Indigenous scholars have identified cultural renewal, decolonizing of the mind, and reclaiming languages and Indigenous concepts as critical pathways to healing the trauma of colonial shaming. Join us.