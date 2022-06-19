Why commemorate holy days, holidays and anniversaries?
Laura M. Torres Souder
These special days, whether holy, secular or personally significant are meant to “bring people together to reflect on the past and its relevance to the present.”
What is so special about June 19? Manatū Taonga, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage in New Zealand, defines commemoration as “marking an important historical event on or around a meaningful anniversary. Commemoration brings people together in physical and virtual spaces to reflect on the past and its relevance to the present.” The Māori people are pacesetters in so many ways as indigenous people look for inspiration and best practices to celebrate cultural legacy. Their website features commemorations in a bold way. It is worth a virtual visit.
What does this have to do with Father’s Day, Juneteenth or my parents' 75th wedding anniversary though? I am always eager to dig into the meaning of words we use in everyday life. We take words like commemorate or celebrate for granted. We go through the motions that these terms call for. Yet, we may not give them the deeper thought they deserve. These special days, whether holy, secular or personally significant are meant to “bring people together to reflect on the past and its relevance to the present.” For me, today marks a significant day of remembering on multiple fronts.
Father’s Day may not enjoy as much hoopla as Mother’s Day but is still a very special day to honor the fathers in our lives. Because it always falls on a Sunday, many of us begin the day at worship. At the cathedral, the altar is surrounded by votive candles representing fathers who have gone from this life. Special meals, picnics or parties are ways that families honor their dads. Amazon and Home Depot become a little richer as power tools, ties and other gadgets are purchased as gifts.
Aside from the presents and meals, it is important that we pause to remember the men who have fathered generations of family members through the centuries. My mom and dad had such fond memories of their fathers, both of whom had passed away by the time I was born. Even though I did not get to know them firsthand, I felt their presence in the memories that their children had of them. I honestly feel that I knew them through experience. Now, I celebrate their memory as I do my dad’s. I also muse about how devoted Sammy is to fatherhood. He is so proud of our children and grandchildren. It makes me cry to think about it. He has become a father figure to many in his 81 years. I salute you, my kindred spirit and loving husband.
Today also marks my parents’ 75th wedding anniversary. There was much to celebrate in 1947 when Mom and Dad formed a new alliance as husband and wife. Guam was well on its way to recovering from the material devastation of war. While survivors had not fully recovered from the emotional wounds of World War II, they slowly began picking up the tattered pieces of their lives and engaged in creating a new post-war existence.
As I look at their wedding picture, I am reminded about how resilient people are. Less than three years prior, Mom and her family marched to a concentration camp in Manñenggon in the scorching heat and on muddy terrain. On June 19, 1947 Mom took another kind of walk in her white statin pumps meticulously decorated by Auntie Tita Duenas and Auntie Danda Blas with the same pearls and silk flower petals that were embroidered in her gown. I remember them all so dearly. Uncle Tom Bordallo, my Auntie Chong’s husband, was Dad’s godfather, he was dressed elegantly in a white tuxedo. Auntie Nena Katson, Mom’s nina was beautifully dressed in full mestiza regalia. She was my nana’s youngest sister and Gov. Lou’s maternal grandmother. Geri Gutierrez, my che’lu, who was a petite 4-year-old, was dressed in a stylish satin page suit with the hairdo to match. She was their ringbearer. Pictures that commemorate special events certainly evoke tons of memories.
Then, there is Juneteenth, a new federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Freedom from slavery is truly worthy of commemoration. Yet, we must not lose sight of the rampant racism that continues to enslave the minds and hearts of many across the "land of the free and the home of the brave."
What do you commemorate?