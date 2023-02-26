We were conducting training at GCC for Guam’s preschools as part of the quality review process. The room was filled with day care providers, aides and some parents of the children from each of the early child care centers. Samuel and I had been stressing throughout the training how reading to children before they could read themselves was essential for language and literacy development. I had just published “Kiko’s Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa.” I was so excited to share it. Each of the class participants received a copy.
Reading the first few pages, we demonstrated how to read with passion and excitement in two voices. We then asked for parent volunteers to take turns reading the rest of the story. The class was abuzz with excitement. Once we settled down, I solicited feedback about the process and the book itself. A director of one of the day care’s raised her hand. The first statement to come from her lips was, “Doc, page 27 has an error!” I was crushed.
I wanted to retort, “Really, the first thing you took note of is that one of the words on page 27 had a missing letter.” I held my tongue but also stored the memory about how it felt. That wasn’t the first time it happened, and it probably won’t be the last. Constructive criticism is part of a very healthy process of improvement. Nonetheless, how and when you deliver negative feedback makes all the difference.
This past weekend, the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru, along with several co-sponsors, held the Indigenous Languages Summit at LeoPalace Resort. It was such a meaningful event. Two hundred CHamoru teachers, academicians, high school and college students, our mañe’lu from the Northern Marianas, Hawaii and Aotearoa, island leaders and Indigenous language advocates convened to explore the state of CHamoru language revitalization. One of the themes that emerged from testimonials from participants is how devastating negative feedback can be to an adult learner of our Indigenous language. The refrain “Welcome mistakes, it is a sure sign of learning,” is truly worth remembering as we continue on this slippery slope of preventing our language from becoming extinct. For the learner though, affirming correction is vastly different from being ridiculed or slammed for a mistake.
We all want things to be perfect, but … ! I am forever reminded in these moments about how hurtful it was for me to hear “page 27 has an error” as the first words uttered about my new book. Even if no malice was intended, it cut to the core. That is what happens when we laugh at or joke about someone struggling to find the right words to convey their thoughts or feelings whether it be in CHamoru or as an English language learner.
On Feb. 21, we celebrated International Mother Tongue Day. It is so important to keep in mind that tongue-lashing goes against every rule in the book when used to correct someone who is trying to learn CHamoru. So please be aware of how painful an off-the-cuff remark or criticism can be even if it's true and no malice is intended. Those of us who are speakers must create a nurturing supportive environment for making mistakes and learning from them.
Samuel invented a handle for a process he calls the 3-before-1 Principle, which we have incorporated into our diversity and literacy training. It goes like this: When you have to provide constructive criticism to someone as a parent, friend, teacher or boss, start out by pointing out three positive reasons why you appreciate the actions of the person you are speaking with. Then, offer the feedback. This approach not only cushions the blow but puts it into a broader positive context. Words matter. They carry messaging that can influence an experience profoundly. Let’s make the experience of learning our mother tongue to be so månnge’ and guaiyayon that no one will shy away from learning CHamoru for fear of making a mistake.
In a few short days, we will usher in Mes CHamoru with all its pomp and circumstance. All speakers must unite and make a concerted effort to speak CHamoru everywhere with everyone, especially in our homes. If our children hear us speaking they will get the message that our language is worth learning. I urge all the public and private schools to make announcements in both CHamoru and English. Everywhere you go, greet others gi fino’-ta. Imagine what a different experience Mes CHamoru could be. Ti atrasåsao!
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.