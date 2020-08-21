As I have said earlier, I believe that the 2020 partisan primary on Guam should have been canceled. With the new shutdown, I think that the primary should be suspended. Very little good will result from the primary this year. Even so, my wife and I voted last week at the Guam Election Commission. It was fast and convenient, but I wonder just how many voters will vote in this primary election given our current conditions.
On the other hand, there are current closures. Last week, the Guam Education Board held a meeting to go over the status of readiness for our schools. Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the GDOE staff and teachers have done a very good job working on the schools. Also, the food support program for families has done great work. I think that the levels of devotion these employees have to our community can easily be overlooked and I am very appreciative of them.
At the board meeting, John Burch, who has done a very good job as a board member, made a motion to delay the opening of schools. The motion wasn’t to delay just the “in-person” classes, the motion was to delay all classes for about two weeks. In part, John Burch argued that the teachers were not prepared to open online classes so early and they needed more time. The motion was made from the floor and was not on the agenda. It was a good-faith effort and I believe it had a good purpose.
As a board member, I listened to the discussion and the back and forth reasoning. I initially thought that we should simply go into recess and reconvene on Friday after gathering more information. Then the discussion revealed that our school superintendent had the full power of the board behind him if he decided that a delay was needed. In effect, he could make a command decision if the facts on the ground supported this move. We had a very good briefing by public health. Adelup was fully engaged and involved in our discussions and concerns. It was clear that the Superintendent had things well within his control. For me, it was his call, so I voted that the board should not delay the opening. If the opening needed to be delayed, this is why we allow a chief executive to lead our public schools. We don’t lead by committee.
By the way, this isn’t just my personal belief, the Guam Code prohibits education board members from micromanaging. For me this was an operational question. We have empowered the leader of our schools to lead and in my view, this was a moment to support whatever decision the superintendent chose to do.
In the future, I wonder about the positives of the coronavirus. For example, parents and children are spending more time with each other. Now that we have a government-wide pause in life, we can all reflect on what is best.