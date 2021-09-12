The islandwide pandemic-driven crisis of interrupted education has produced unwanted learning outcomes for all students. In their report, COVID-19 and Education, Emma Dorn et al, revealed: “The impacts of the pandemic on K–12 student learning was significant, leaving students on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.” This reality describes learning loss throughout the United States. Here in Guam, the situation is similar at best.
Children who attend public schools from low income families, like many of Guam’s public school attendees, have experienced bigger losses. Concludes Dorn and her team: “The pandemic widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest.”
It became abundantly clear to island leaders early on in the pandemic that something needed to be done to address the crisis impacting all students enrolled in both public and private schools. Transitioning to new modes of delivery was not easy for teachers, students and parents. For most students, the issue was not about which format would be most well suited to their learning style but what was feasible with limited internet access, the lack of equipment, and safety concerns. Preexisting challenges due to the long summer breaks compounded losses due to COVID-19. This added critical layers of complexity to the urgent search for answers.
A scramble for solutions ensued. Trending interventions for halting learning losses and knowledge recovery favored students from middle-income families with parents who have college degrees. Many of these professional parents were able to make the shift to working at home. They improvised and created home-schooling platforms for their children. They also provided computers and other high-tech resources for linking their kids to virtual teaching.
Collaboration between parents with means and school personnel increased. Teachers and parents even exchanged cellphone numbers for enhancing working relationships. Students in the nexus continued to learn much of what schools were designed to teach, even when in-person classes were not available.
Parents who were masterful in the language of instruction assisted their students in completing assigned projects. Guiding their children to adapt became easier. As literate adults with experience in navigating technology, they were able to read, define, understand, simplify and interpret to their kids how to meet and exceed school expectations. For students from book-rich homes, the bleeding from pandemic-driven unfinished learning slowed, while opportunities promoting knowledge recovery increased.
Students from low income, book-poor families experienced a totally different set of challenges. These students faced a dual threat in their educational journey. The pandemic-driven learning interruption was bad enough. The more persistent learning lags that they experienced prior to the pandemic due to the long summer breaks combined with interruptions caused by COVID-19 have resulted in years of setback for many students.
The "effects of summer" on students from book-poor homes means that during the annual suspension of classes they lose two months of everything learned during the previous academic year. It takes up to six weeks of the following school year to catch up. This historical inequity multiplies learning loss exponentially. Suspension of classes without resources for learning while schools are not in session and lack of Tier II language proficiency among their caretakers have made a bad situation worse. The absence of a rich reading tradition at home has also contributed to unfinished learning outcomes.
The pandemic shone a spotlight on a gaping wound called summer learning loss! It was always there. Now it was laid bare. By focusing on how every student, including those from middle-income families, experienced interrupted learning, the pandemic made it impossible to avoid the reality of compounded learning losses experienced by some students year after year.
We are faced with another alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. The promise of getting back to in-school learning this new academic year fueled the hopes of parents and teachers. Students have openly admitted their preference for in-school learning as well. Whatever we do, students have told us in so many ways that routine, consistent daily engagement is paramount to their learning. Since we want to help our students catch up, we must explore new ways of scheduling, shared learning opportunities, yearlong learning, after-school tutoring and the like. Start by taking advantage of the Community Learning Centers in your village.