Over the next 30 years, I will talk a lot about 2020. This is how lasting the political effects of this virus will be. In 1900, the average life expectancy for people on Guam was about 46 years. Today our average is in the late 70s with women living slightly longer than men. One hundred years from now, school children will be able to talk about what things were like today.
All else equal, the virus won't affect the legislative elections very much. There are 12 senators running again and there are three open positions. At least 10 of the 12 should be reelected and the legislature will remain Democrat. For the most part, the senators have avoided getting involved with pandemic questions and this creates a default at this election to those who are in office. In 2022, the big question will be the pandemic response. As long as Gov. Leon Guerrero reminds everyone that there was a large number of unknowns with the pandemic, most of the criticism will occur for the January 2021 to July 2022 timeframe.
Many armchair governors may try to argue that the Guam pandemic response was too strict or an overreaction. In general, there was no playbook for this level of public crisis. Typhoons are relatively easy for Guam to respond to. We know what to do and how to do it. This pandemic had a steep learning curve. I think one key lesson is that there is a difference between professionals who know how to handle pandemics and others who don’t and may not know it. In the movie “Magnum Force,” Inspector Callahan said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”
If we rely on people to develop or implement policy in pandemics, they need to actually know what they are doing. Or at least be willing to admit that they don’t really know. I am not talking about the governor’s level on this lesson learned. I am talking about those parts of the classified government who have had many years to prepare but did not. Every governor inherits a gaggle of protected employees who are nearly impossible to manage. Luckily, the governor has the power of reorganization and this power should be used in the next two years.
After the election, jurisdictions all over the U.S. will open up and things are going to go back to nearly normal by mid-spring, in my opinion. A second major lesson learned for the pandemic is that one size does not fit all. We know now we didn’t need to treat everyone the same. We should split the community into two distinct and separate parts. Those who can readily survive the virus and those who would be seriously impacted if they got infected. If a person is in the health risk zone, the strictest precautions possible should be taken. This would include no contact with persons in the other group until a vaccine or another remedy is ready.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administratio