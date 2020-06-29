The financial damage that this pandemic has done not only here on Guam but worldwide rivals that of a world war. At least in a war, you can see your enemy in most cases, as well as know its location. Then you can take action to dispose of it.
In this battle with a nearly invisible virus, we know to wear a mask, wash our hands, not touch our face and, except for being with the family with whom we reside, maintain a minimum of 6 feet between us and others.
So, most small and many larger businesses can operate given the above-mentioned constraints, albeit with some other minor adjustments. That said, there is little point in closing businesses and harming the local economy any more than has already been done.
From my standpoint, the largest problem in this set of thorny circumstances are the foolish people who don’t seem to want to follow these simple guidelines noted above.
We should all have our safe spaces where masks and distancing are not required, like our homes, cars, outside alone or with family – with whom we live on a day-to-day basis. Those spaces add some sanity to this otherwise crazy set of circumstances.
The problem is there are far too many totally disrespectful folks running around who simply don’t get the fact that by not following these simple rules they are placing too many older and more susceptible people at risk by their senseless behavior – no mask, no social distancing, etc.
Our military local leadership is well aware of the many challenges associated with the COVID-19 virus and they have taken steps to protect service personnel and residents alike.
While the majority of Guam businesses may feel the financial pinch of current military ship and large group visits, that are kept on base for obvious reasons, it should be noted that in many – and I would guess, most – cases, there are also base restrictions as well.
We are all aware of the huge problem that the COVID-19 virus caused the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew some months back. More than a quarter of the USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew contracted COVID-19. So now when vessels are in port, the crew are restricted not only to base but to specific locations on base.
These locations are set aside for them to have leisure time without mixing with base or civilian personnel. Thereby avoiding the potential for contracting any contagions that were not already on board the vessel. That also offers a two-way street of safety for base and civilian residents alike.
While the economic consequences of such constraints may seem a bit harsh, we must also consider that, should these men and women be needed in a time of conflict, having them in top health and ready to serve the nation must be kept at the forefront.
I know there will be those in the community who view what I have said with some negativity. That said, I have fought in battle, been sick and done both simultaneously. You do better without the latter.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.