It’s Dictionary Week. One of the things I love most about writing is looking up words in multiple dictionaries and exploring how they are used in different ways. Sammy and I are often asked how we keep our minds so alert in our golden years. This is one of our daily exercises – we word bust to explore new meanings and nuances. It is fascinating to discover the origins or etymology of words, when they first emerged and who coined them. Admittedly this is somewhat geeky but what can be expected of lifelong teachers.
Today’s word is desecration. The Oxford Dictionary cites the verb desecrate having as its English origins in the “1670s from de- ‘do the opposite of’ + stem of consecrate to mean divest of sacred character, treat with sacrilege.” The commonly used Dictionary.com defines the noun, desecration, and contextualizes its use thusly:
“1. the act of treating something sacred or solemn in a sacrilegious or disrespectful way: Many locals opposed the use of their former church building as a courthouse, feeling that conducting civil matters there would be a desecration of a holy place.
2. the act of ruining or violating something revered or greatly valued: Greedy corporations are contributing to the demise of civilization and the desecration of the ecosystem.”
There has recently been a bit of brouhaha about several issues here in Guam which relate to desecration. (Brouhaha, “excited public interest; the clamor attending some sensational event,” comes from Medieval French brou, ha, ha, an exclamation used by characters representing the devil in 16th-century drama, Merriam-Webster.) The first concerns the “CHamoru is dead” reference attributed to Dr. Sandy Chung during her visit to Guam earlier this month and the ensuing emotional reactions spreading like wildfire on social media and in print media. The other is not as well publicized, but equally emotionally charged, relating to the continued devastation of our ancestral burial sites. The current tension between the State Historic Preservation Office and GTA over their building project is a case in point.
There is also the growing concern about the potential impact that a new hospital complex on the Oka Point site might have for the designated Naftan i Mañaina-ta. This long-awaited memorial will serve as a final resting place for the hundreds if not thousands of ancestral burials that have been removed from their graves and stored at the Guam Museum for future reinterment. Current legislation does require that human remains should be reinterred at or in close proximity to their original burial sites when disturbed due to home or commercial development on private and public properties. The law, however, leaves several loopholes that must be addressed.
Each of these public concerns illustrates one of the two definitions of desecration provided above. The outcry over the statement that “CHamoru is dead” demonstrates the passion that we have for our identity and our language. We are naturally defensive. We, the descendants of the first people of our homeland, are alive and well. Our language and identity as a legitimate people have been vilified enough through our colonial history so we no longer tolerate sweeping pronouncements that we don’t exist. Of course, as Dr. Ruskin in his recent letter to the editor clarified, that is not what Dr. Chung was saying. She was pointing out what should be obvious to us – unless we produce children CHamoru speakers and engage regularly in speaking CHamoru intergenerationally, our Indigenous language cannot sustain itself. It is endangered. But there is still hope of ensuring that it does not die! It is in our hands to decide whether CHamoru lives or dies.
The same can be said about the desecration of our sacred sites and ancestral burial places. Once destroyed there is no going back. We definitely need to find a location for a new hospital and medical services complex, so long as it doesn’t encroach on the land and the buffer zone already designated for the Naftan Mañaina-ta burial place for our ancestors, whose graves were disturbed so that hotels and businesses could be built. It is in our hands to decide what kind of laws and policies should be in place to protect our tangible and intangible legacy. Development is desirable and necessary if we are to keep pace with global demands, but at what cost? GVB is driving the movement for cultural, eco-friendly tourism. That is a great alternative to unsustainable development.
There is no denying it, desecration is not inevitable, it is a choice. Let us choose wisely.
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.