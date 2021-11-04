In 2014, William Baer, a father of a 14-year-old female student, was arrested at a school board meeting in New Hampshire. He had shown up at the meeting to complain that his daughter was required to read “Nineteen Minutes,” a book by Jodi Picoult. The book contains graphic sexual content and the exchange between Baer and school officials can be seen on the internet. Any reasonable person watching the video of the exchange would likely view Baer’s actions as something a person should not be arrested for. He wasn’t causing a disturbance but he did complain.
In the last month, a woman was arrested at a Chesapeake, Virginia school board meeting for trespassing. She had complained to the board that one of the members had improperly received unemployment benefits and was told that she could not use the forum to attack members. She was later arrested in the parking lot for not leaving after she was told to. Again there was not a major disturbance, and some critics viewed her actions as a political stunt.
In June 2021, Scott Smith, a father in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested at a school board meeting after he complained that his daughter had been sexually assaulted at a high school. The school superintendent improperly claimed that there had been no assault and Smith got into an angry confrontation. The National School Board Association used this confrontation as an example of why the federal government should be involved in some way with school board meetings. The NSBA then worked with White House officials on federal involvement. This was a formative and relatively undefined policy concept, so I won’t try to capture it in this brief column.
In the last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had to answer questions at the U.S. Senate related to concerns about possible federal involvement with parents complaining to school boards. This was a very tough hearing for Garland. Local police regularly assist safety or security concerns at school boards and several senators were extremely critical of federal involvement. There was also a purported list crafted by the U.S. Justice Department of possible federal laws that could be used in regard to this school board concern.
In general, I believe that parents have a right to reasonably complain to school boards about any number of topics related to their children’s educations. If parents don’t like particular school board members, they can rally against them at elections or use appointing authority methods to address problems.
In the last 25 years, I have been on about seven major public or nonprofit boards. The most drama I experienced was on the election commission. One of the political parties was upset about their internal primary election, and I suggested that they pay for their own elections instead. The complaint went away. Another time, a candidate was upset because he didn’t get elected. Fred Jackson, who was likely one of the best board members ever, suggested the man work harder at the next election.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.