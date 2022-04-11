Our local hospital has its share of challenges, not the least of which is parking.
Because I have disabled children, I have a handicapped parking placard. It’s also helpful now that I am to be in the company of crutches.
Last week, I took the one with uneven legs and the crutches to Guam Memorial Hospital.
We arrived at 9.
Every one of the 40 handicapped stalls was taken!
At 9 a.m.?!
Many of the vehicles in the stalls had sunshields, implying that their drivers were planning to be inside a long time. Possibly an entire shift. Some of these vehicles were parked in spaces designated for the general public (half the spaces are for the public).
We had to find parking elsewhere.
After multiple times through the patient and visitor lot, I cruised the streets in Jonestown. Many homeowners have posted No Parking signs. And who can blame them? Cars clogging neighborhood streets are an inconvenience and an eyesore.
The first open spot I found was toward the bottom of a steep hill, which was unacceptable for the gimps. Nero’s crazy shoes and crutches don’t like hills.
We kept driving.
I went into Perezville, hoping to find a spot amid employee cars that line Fr. Duenas Drive. Again, the first spot was just too far for us to walk.
Time was passing. I was glad I had come early, but with each failed attempt, we were quickly approaching a late arrival.
There was one last possibility and I took it. I went another mile out of my way to get to a closer parking place in Perezville.
But we were still a good distance away and the way was not smooth or particularly safe.
On the way, we hopped and limped in front of the designated public handicapped parking. At least one vehicle had a visible employee parking sticker.
I am so glad the our hospital employs so many “disabled” individuals.
But if the purpose of a hospital is to “make sick people well,” then disabled individuals who are well enough to work ought not to be clogging up public handicapped stalls, especially when they have other designated parking areas.
I did complain. I learned that more parking is coming. One of these days.
In the meantime, if GMH wants to serve patients, someone needs to police the handicapped parking.
But that’s a big “if.”