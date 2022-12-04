Advent literally means the arrival or coming of a notable person, thing or event. The term comes from “adventus,” the Latin translation of the New Testament Greek term, “Parousia” which refers to the Second Coming of Christ. Thus, the Advent season is rooted in Christianity. It is most commonly referred to as the period of hopeful anticipation of the return of Christ. The period of advent begins four Sundays before Christmas. It was originally practiced as a time of mourning and fasting somewhat like Lent and was marked with somber, prayerful anticipation and hope in the coming of the Messiah.
Today, most Christians view Advent as a time of joy and excitement leading up to Christmas. It is the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas when lights, decorations, festive carols, and frantic holiday shopping all kick into gear. Quite a contrast to the quiet, contemplative and austere ways of the past.
As part of the Catholic tradition here in Guam, Advent wreaths grace the altars of our churches and some families have Advent wreaths in their homes. The wreaths hold four candles, three purple ones and a pink one. Each is lit in a subsequent week representing hope, joy, love and peace. Other Christian denominations practice variations of the tradition of the candle wreath to represent what the coming of Christ brings to the faithful. Sermons exhort believers to use the Advent season as a time for “getting right with God.”
In his book “God Is in the Manger,” Dietrich Bonhoeffer describes Advent as “a prison cell, in which one waits, hopes – and is completely dependent on the fact that the door of freedom has to be opened from the outside.”
Bread for the World is a nonpartisan Christian advocacy organization based in the United States that advocates for policy changes to end world hunger. They organize their major campaign during Advent. “Through our faith in Christ, we endeavor to play a role in kingdom building by advocating for the more than 700 million people experiencing hunger around the world every day. In the U.S., the measure of hunger is food insecurity; an estimated 40 million Americans, including 12 million children, are uncertain of where their next meal will come from. And over 50 million people across 45 countries are facing emergency levels of hunger, meaning they are on the brink of famine.”
Advent is clearly meant to remind us that while many view this season leading up to Christmas as a time of joy and hope, there still remains much work to be done to bring justice and peace to all. It is a time for reflecting on the meaning and value of our faith, our beliefs, assess our blessings, examine our relationships with those whom we claim we love and also to acknowledge who we have wronged. This is the perfect opportunity to make amends and set things straight.
This week we are celebrating another deeply religious holy day, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8. For Catholics in Guam, this is our way of paying special tribute to our Patroness, Santa Marian Kamalen. She is here to remind us to welcome her Son into our lives in what we say and do.
Many in our island community are suffering from despair, mistrust, disrespect and injustice. This period of Advent with its focus on Our Lord and his mother should give us cause to see beyond the glitter of lights and merriment and to recognize that not all is well in our paradise.
The best gift we can give to each other is the joy, hope, love and peace that kindness, respect, generosity and justice offer. Let’s be kind to each other. The gentle touch of our voices can speak volumes about respect. Our presence far outweighs the value of presents. Thoughtful consideration of someone else’s needs is a great way to spread joy and hope. Mother Teresa said it best, “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” “We fear the future because we are wasting today.” “Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” “There is no key to happiness, the door is always open.” “Peace begins with a smile.”