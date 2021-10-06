I drive like a grandmother, I admit it. I am never in a rush on the road.
To clarify, I do run late sometimes, in which case I will drive over the speed limit as is necessary; however, on most excursions, I am happy to drive at it. On other occasions, I proceed below the lawful speed if the roads are open enough and my middle-aged bladder allows it. I really do enjoy taking it slow. It makes no sense to me to get all fired up behind the wheel, or anyplace else, quite frankly.
This is why I detest drivers who rear up close to me on a crowded highway, especially when I’m traveling at the established pace, clearly a mere link in a long, congested chain of vehicles and I can’t easily move into the right lane. Why do people operate this way? Is it a cognitive disorder that impairs spatial awareness? I doubt it. Do they fervently believe that sticking to my tail in heavy traffic will make their destination magically arrive? Hardly.
There are times when an LED screen installed across my rear windshield would be useful so that I could call on Siri to display, “BACK OFF ...!” or “KEEP YOUR STINKIN' DISTANCE.” Wouldn’t that be delicious? I’ve tried to flip the bird a couple of times which once agitated a truck driver so much that he actually followed me off the ramp to return the gesture. It was tense, he was furious and red in the face.
No matter my opinion on the matter, it remains that being pushy is not against the law. However, you can be proactive with your agenda without being rude. In New York’s Chinatown, for example, people are not shy to surge ahead of others at food markets and it’s no big deal. In Manila during the 1980s, traffic was horrendous and people pulled in front of each other; in fact, they tailed very closely. But it was all in step with everyone else. I never encountered a rude driver there.
It’s only in the United States that drivers go nuts over nothing. No matter the number of potholes, our roads compared to others around the globe are not that bad. A backup usually means an accident or road construction, which is all forgivable. Yet truck drivers throw their weight and wake around as if they own the asphalt, and drivers lose it if traffic is going too slow for them. Too slow for what? Where is anyone going in a car that is soo important? If you’re in this much of a rush, you should have taken a helicopter. And if you’re late - guess what? - you should’ve left earlier. It is your bad, not anyone else’s.
“I did leave on time but there was an accident.” Duh, accidents happen.
“I would have shown up on time but traffic was slow.” Fool, other cars do not drive according to your needs.
Indeed, driver expectations mirror the general American assumption that convenience is a guaranteed right.
Once, I saw a woman at the grocery store turn into a werewolf over the shelves being out of almond milk. She was furious and demanded to speak to the manager as if he had any more control over the shortage than the poor clerk in direct line of her ridiculous ire.
On my daily rounds, I’ve been getting bits and pieces of people talking about how the shelves in the shops are empty and “their” brands are out of stock. Horrors. Switch brands already. Another bereft soul was upset that the new car they wanted to buy would not be available in “their” color for the foreseeable future because of supply chain issues. A good friend complained last weekend that she couldn’t find the mini frozen ice cream cones for her grandbabies.
Boy, aren’t we all just suffering?
Coronavirus was first a health emergency that became an unemployment crisis. Subsequent to the vaccine rollouts, it became a struggle to reopen the economy. Now, it has evolved into a catastrophe of unfulfilled consumerism, which says a lot about how ill-prepared we are for the life ahead.
By “the life ahead,” I mean the rest of the year, and likely all the years it will take for the rates of efficiency before COVID-19 and climate change are restored, if ever. Personally, I am doubtful. But we can make adjustments now.
For starters, we can wake up to the realities at hand. Pick up a cookbook. Minicones aren’t that hard to make.