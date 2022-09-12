You’ve probably heard the saying, “Perception is reality.” The missing word that makes a major difference is “our.” It’s not the reality, it’s our reality. The person next to us has their reality.
You and I see the world through our own unique lens. Our perception of the world around us and the people in that world is like a fingerprint. No two are exactly alike. You and I might be a mirror image in many areas, but we’re always going to have differences. Sometimes, those differences are severe.
Look no further than politics
America has become a far more divided country since Bill Clinton became president in 1993, yet Clinton’s time almost seems like a fairy tale of cooperation between conservatives and liberals — when compared to the ugly, nasty, lie-filled, and unproductive mess we have today.
What’s worse is that co-workers, friends, and even family members who agree on most things, have split apart over political matters.
Hey — “Those people” aren’t like me
Perception dictates how we interact with people. Differing perceptions literally place us in worlds that are foreign to each other because we don’t share common beliefs, values, principles, and ideas.
Then, another factor comes into play … ego. Our views on an issue may not be supported by evidence, but our ego fights to keep us pushing them on others. Nobody likes to be wrong.
Too often, this leads to a perception that others are not as patriotic or virtuous as we are. This somehow makes them lesser human beings, so it becomes unimportant to respect them.
I regularly hammer social media platforms for the role they play in all this. Make no mistake, they deserve enormous criticism. However, all any social medium does is figure out what our perceptions and biases are, then feeds them back to us which simply reinforces our positions.
Perception influences all decisions
We choose higher education and careers based on perception. We select a lifetime partner through our perception. The kind of parent we are is usually determined by how we perceived the way our parents handled the job of raising us.
We buy certain brands due to a specific perception. It’s also how we judge people and events. We choose our heroes that way, too.
When workers don’t succeed
Perception is involved in hiring, and in what happens when the worker doesn’t do well. When you try everything you can to help and the results still don’t meet expectations and need, what should happen then?
Billionaire adventurist Sir Richard Branson oversees companies in industries such as air travel, hotels, entertainment, and health care. Most of these are under his Virgin brand. His idea on dealing with an unproductive worker may surprise you.
Branson’s perception and philosophy about hiring and firing talent is unique, and worth noting, even if you disagree with it.
Hiring right avoids termination
In his opinion, if you do a solid job of learning about a job candidate in advance of hiring them, there are few reasons for letting them go. Economic downturns and personal behavioral problems are among them, but Branson would decline to fire a worker whose performance doesn’t match expectations.
His rule in all of his companies is to offer the worker a job in another department of the company; or to see if there is a position open in one of his other operations.
He sees termination as failure
Excluding the extreme circumstances mentioned, Branson says that if that worker is simply terminated, it means the evaluation was poorly handled or the job wasn’t right for them. In other words, they chose the right person, but the position was the wrong fit. Branson claims this philosophy has been successful.
What do you think? Do you invest considerable time and resources in the initial evaluation of a candidate, so the chance of failure is reduced? In the absence of an obvious reason to terminate, would you try to move a struggling worker elsewhere within your organization?
As you’re reading these words, can you see the face of a co-worker who would benefit from such a change?
I believe it’s useful to occasionally take a step back and examine my perceptions. Do they line up with my values? Are they helping or hindering my progress toward what I want in life?
How do you see things?
