Kindly allow me to weigh in on another contentious issue – if you will. In doing so, I invoke as my cover the old mantra: “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.”
The present offers much for discussion, especially with the virus rampant, but let’s look to the future for a moment. Let’s ask ourselves what the political future of Guam will be. Many on the island will shrug off the question and say that Guam is doing just fine now. Why not relax and enjoy what we have right now?
Being a territory – incorporated or not – is supposed to be a temporary status, not one that goes on forever. It’s supposed to be a pathway opening out to a final choice: independence or statehood. How many other political options are there? Commonwealth is a glorified form of territoriality: it provides some self-government but is a relationship of dependence on the US. It provides dollars to run the island government and military protection, but something important is missing. Not just the right to vote for the president, as we hear all the time, but the right to do all the things that states are empowered to do. Statehood is clearly one of the turns at the end of this territorial path.
The other, of course, is independence. That word might leave us with the jitters, at least if we assume that we are entirely on our own once the national flag is raised. But all you have to do is look around at the rest of the Pacific. Almost none of the island nations can support themselves. Even so, they are getting by with the help of the foreign aid they’re receiving from larger powers. The Compact nations to the south – the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands – are doing even better: they are receiving both economic support and military protection. The lesson should be clear: political independence for small island nations is compatible with the foreign aid needed to survive.
Make your choice, then, but understand that you probably can’t attain it on your own. A certain critical mass at least in terms of population size may be necessary, especially if your choice is statehood.
That raises the question of re-establishing a partnership with the Northern Marianas. Somehow, 120 years ago, the two parts of the Marianas island chain were separated and from that time ran on very different political tracks. Perhaps it’s time to ask whether they should be reunited, if only for the sake of the political future for both. Can the old division be mended?
Think of the additional clout the partnership would give both groups in negotiating their future with the United States. It’s been 75 years since the end of WWII. Isn’t it about time the status question was resolved one way or the other? And remember that the Commonwealth needs the resolution as much as Guam.
Father Fran Hezel is a former full-time director of a research-pastoral institute known as the Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.