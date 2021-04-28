Permit reform will help cure Guam’s housing shortage

My work as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s permit czar keeps me in constant touch with investors, developers, contractors and suppliers. This is a necessity. But the driving impetus behind the governor’s push to reform local licensing and permitting procedures is to advance the rights and advantages of local landowners, homebuilders and homebuyers.
Lengthening the roster of qualified mortgagors helps insulate an economy from inflation and bad debt by generating creditworthy demand for cash and helping homeowners build equity in their homes while they strengthen their credit scores.
Likewise, reducing friction in the homebuilding process gets the lifeblood of the industry moving again. There’s already pent-up demand for affordable homes. Builders and buyers are just waiting for us to pull the trigger by clearing the backlog of construction permits and finding ways to make utility systems development more affordable.
And as demand for labor and home construction supplies gradually ramps up, warehouse stockpiles will rise and prices on concrete, lumber, and steel should level off.
This all spells more buying power for residents. Yet, when we remember that pandemic-era stimulus funds won’t last forever, we suddenly realize we’ve got a long way to go and a short time to get there!
Last week Cornerstone Valuation President Siska Hutapea told a Guam Association of Realtors housing symposium that the island’s median home price had already reached $375,000. In today’s COVID-saddled economy, homeownership takes a backseat to more pressing needs like food, clothing, shelter, transportation, health care and modest rental accommodations.
It’s unfortunate but true. Macroeconomic trends have priced Guam’s middle-income earners straight out of today’s homebuying market. Low interest rates, a shortage of affordable homes, and a rental market maxed out by high military housing allowances are among the unintentional coconspirators against middle-class homeownership.
Generous lending rates show that banks are chasing a smaller group of buyers. Fewer starter homes for sale skews limited demand toward the market for pricier homes. And when a substantial pool of uniformed service members with monthly rent stipends of $2,200-plus are filling up standalone homes and condos, it boosts the net present value of all residential accommodations on island. Naturally, home prices skyrocket!
These conditions are ripe for the affluent who entertain a choosy buyer’s market and can afford to buy homes for themselves as well as homes and apartments to rent out to others.
So, some folks have the market all sewn up. But most families cannot even afford to buy a single three-bedroom home to live in themselves.
This outcome is tipping Guam dangerously close to the Third World conditions that pit haves against have-nots and stir social unrest. The good news is that it is not too late to change our trajectory.
Community leaders will be more effective at curing the plight of the dispossessed when they better understand prevailing economic conditions and consider the magnitude of what’s really at stake.
Internal research has revealed some stark realities. A preliminary review of all pending permit applications itemized in Department of Public Works paper records indicates that more than half of all applications on record may be classified as residential.
DPW acts as a clearinghouse for approvals by other GovGuam entities such as the fire department and Guam Environmental Protection Agency. Fittingly, I will be assigning licensed professional government employees from other offices and working closely with DPW to help clear the backlog.
Furthermore, I’m looking into fully digitizing two application forms with limited-choice pull-down menus to help reclassify and track permit-clearing statuses: one app for residential work, another for commercial developments.
As it stands, applicants are persistently left to their own devices in figuring out what order they need to follow in clearing their construction permits at approving departments and agencies. This culminates in a lot of costly guesswork and running around chasing rubber stamps. To stop the waste, the new system will prioritize which agencies an applicant should approach for approvals first, second, third, etc.
Outdated administrative methods cause pileups at departments and agencies charged with processing permit applications. It leaves too much margin for confusion and delay.
So, let me make one thing perfectly clear. The work that I do as the permit czar favors the organic rights of landowners to benefit from the inherent value of their properties. My development advisers and I are 100% in favor of improving the quality of life and standards of living of all people who call Guam home.
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president & CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org.