There is a saying that “some lessons are learned in the calm and others in the storm.” During the brunt of Typhoon Mawar and its aftermath, I couldn’t help but make a few observations about typhoons, Guam and life in general. These lessons are strictly based on my experience because, while we suffered the same storm, everyone’s experiences are so vast and different. I know I write from a point of privilege in many aspects including living in a concrete house and being with family members who can help each other. The following are some of the lessons I wanted to share.
1. Adequate and safe shelter is a basic need; therefore, everyone should have access to it. During the height of the typhoon when the deafening winds and rain violently battered against our windows and doors, I found myself praying hard that everyone found shelter. Is it only when weather conditions become categorical that people suddenly don’t have to “earn” or “deserve” safe shelter? I hope that the urgency, sympathy and relief we provide for those who lost their homes to Mawar will continue and expand to care for the rest of our houseless or inadequately housed.
2. If you don’t have an emergency kit, it’s time to build one. My emergency cash saved me from panic when much of the island couldn’t take cards and I didn’t have to worry about accidental fires with our battery-operated candles and solar-powered lights. Having extra batteries, flashlights, a copy of important documents in Ziploc bags, and adequate food gave me peace of mind. the Federal Emergency Management Agency or Guam Homeland Security provides a checklist of basic emergency supplies to get you started.
3. Preparation and vigilance prevent panic and stress, so do your laundry, get more drinking water, and buy that extra power bank before Condition of Readiness 3. These are the things I regret not doing and are now lessons for the next storm because it’s not a matter of if, but when.
4. Social media can be unbelievably helpful. WhatsApp group chats and Instagram posts and stories became valuable sources of information in the aftermath. I avoided wasting gas, time and energy when people posted which stores were closed, which gas stations or restaurants had long lines, and which routes had heavy traffic. Friends and loved ones from around the world also messaged their concerns and what they can do to help. This was community in action, albeit in the digital world. But the impact in real time is no less immense.
5. Be careful with the heat, rain, sweat, stress and mosquitoes after the typhoon. A lot of times, it’s not the storm itself, but the aftermath that poses danger for many. Unfortunately, I fell ill about a week and a half after the typhoon, maybe from being constantly drenched in sweat, being in the heat hanging the washing, or getting bitten by mosquitoes trying to get some fresh air outside. So, while the typhoon has gone, the potential threats to our health due to lack of power, lack of water, the stress of recovery and inclement weather are still here.
6. Books, humor and creature comforts can help make post-typhoon life more bearable. Reading helped shorten the hours, seeing funny Mawar memes and videos while charging at cafes lengthened my patience, and feeling cool air in the car while driving moved me away from frustration to gratitude.
7. It’s wonderful if you can help others rebuild and recover. It’s also OK if the only one you can help at this point is yourself, and it’s more than OK to ask for help if you need it.
8. Life goes on and we will, too. There is an undying spirit of our island sustained by the actions we take to help each other and, without fail, it comes more alive when we come together to face an overwhelming problem such as the current efforts of typhoon recovery. Let us rebuild. Let us offer our hands to those knocked to their knees so they can rise with us. Let us sustain each other, move forward, and together.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.