These past few months I have been spending much of my time reviewing old photos. As I flip though the digitals, I must make sure the details check out with what is recorded on the master list – the date, the location, the occasion and the persons shown in each photo.
This is certainly not one of those projects that can be finished in a week or two. There are over 80,000 photos to be reviewed – that is, the entire photo collection put together during the years I was director of Micronesian Seminar (MicSem), our Jesuit-sponsored research and public education institute. MicSem, by the way, was greatly influenced by what was going on at the Micronesian Area Research Center during its early years – the gathering of resources, the study of the past, and the preparation of materials that might be used for educating the island population.
Photos are a marvelous tool for teaching. After all, “one picture is worth a thousand words,” as they say. Even blurry photos, overly dark shots or photos with blotches speak to me as I’m flipping from one to the next doing my job these days.
Take the old photos of Guam, for instance. When I see Marine Drive north as it looked in the photos from the early 1960s, it’s immediately clear to me how many of the stores, gas stations and housing units are somehow missing from the photo. No need to explain how extensive development has been in the last half century or so. I can grasp that clearly in the contrast between what the old photos show and what I saw yesterday as I drove from Tamuning to Dededo.
When doing workshops (usually on Saipan), I would sometimes present on the screen a half dozen old photos to get the imagination working. Then I’d ask participants to reconstruct a fuller picture of the town or the island at that time. What they had just seen might show how the place looked back then, but what were people cooking for dinner in those days? How did they spend their weekends? What did they do when one of the kids got in trouble with someone in the neighborhood? The reminder of the physical layout can trigger recollections about the deeper social dimension of that past time.
Others have taken the same approach. When the Mercy Sisters began preparations for their 75th anniversary on Guam, they used a mobile display featuring lots of old photos to get memories churning. I saw smiles forming as visitors to the display recognized some of the sisters from the early days and saw a school building before more recent renovations.
The Mercedarian Sisters did something similar when they were celebrating their own 75th anniversary in the region some years ago. Many other groups have made use of photos and even old newsreel footage when celebrating their own milestones. Even so, we could exploit those old photos even more than we do.
The Guam Visitors Bureau, for instance, has a remarkable story to tell about the rapid rise of tourism on the island. In 1963, when I first visited Guam, the Micronesian Hotel, a cluster of small units close to the airport, was the place my friends were talking about. But even then a few new hotels were being built close to Ypao Beach. Soon came the Hilton, and then the Tumon shoreline gave rise to one new hotel after another. We click onto the pictures showing open space where buildings now stand, and we wait for the questions. “What sparked the great expansion in tourism? ... Sit down and let me tell you more of the story ...”
Banks, schools, long-time businesses – they all have a story to tell, and old pictures that may induce those raised eyebrows and the questions that invite the full story.
Old photos trigger the questions that offer the takeoff point needed for the whole story to come out. Begin with the images and then build the story around them. That was the strategy in preschool and early elementary grades, as you may recall. Well, let me assure you that it works just fine even as we move much further down the educational line.
The sources for those photos are many, but you could start with the visual treasures at MARC. Or you could take a look at the old black-and-white photos of the island at the Guam Public Library in Hagåtña. Then, too, there is the Guam Museum, the Humanities Council, and Historic Preservation Office.
Let’s not forget that there is a rich store of visual treasures on the island that we could draw on to deepen our understanding of the island past.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.