As we work our way into this election year, what are some of the important attributes that you should be looking for in political candidates?
Are they qualified to be placed in a role of leadership for the island community and if so, what should some of those qualifications be?
Do they have a history of freely giving back to the community? That means giving back without asking for anything in return! In short, what is their historic level of overall community service?
Is education important? Yes and no, as the world is filled with educated derelicts.
Education generally proves someone is persistent enough to have gotten through the educationally required processes. But it does not prove that they have actually learned, retained or can effectively put into use and real action what they were supposedly taught.
Are they willing to take on their portion of that independent role of being a member of one of the actual sectors of our government (administration, Legislature, Congress, etc.) – taking that role seriously and being willing to push back if another member or sector oversteps their respective boundaries?
What actual management and leadership experience do they possess? Have they served in other roles of leadership within the community and what was their track record?
Have they ever been in a position of authority in which they took responsibility for other people’s money and dealt with it honestly and responsibly (in this case our hard-earned tax dollars)?
If they are currently in an elected role in the government, how have they handled that role during the current COVID-19 crises? What did they actually do to help citizens and businesses of all sizes to deal with this ongoing crisis?
In this same role, how did they deal with the other branches of government and did they take full responsibility for and in their role?
Did they deal with this crisis politically or scientifically?
Again, if in the current group of elected officials, did they take credit for the free-flowing money supplied to the government of Guam by the federal government or did they not place credit where credit was due?
Did they demand and provide a clear and open accounting of all moneys being spent and maintain an ongoing plan for how those moneys would be used to benefit all of the people of Guam in the best ways possible during these very difficult times?
Or, did the current elected officials take credit for the large amount of federal funding that has been injected into our community during this crisis? Have they properly thanked and credited the federal government for this critically needed funding? Or, did they simply allow the public to believe that they were the providers of this largess?
Did the government as a whole develop and implement an actual shared plan for how, when and where these funds would be spent now and on an ongoing basis as we moved through these problematic times? Did they maintain and keep this plan public?
In the end, do they have a heart and mind driven to improve Guam for the majority of her people no matter their ethnicity, sex, color or religious beliefs. Is their real goal in running for office to make Guam a safer, better place for us all to raise our families?
Or, are they in the race for themselves and to line their friends' and families' pockets?
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.