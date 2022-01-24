Last week I mentioned the idea of examining the pressing need for better scheduling of highway construction and public utilities repair work.
This, so as not to horribly interrupt the flow of traffic during peak traffic hours, is needed on Guam.
Right now, we willingly tolerate the changing of medians, diversion of traffic for sewer line repairs and myriad other things that could be planned during times when the majority of people are at home or asleep.
Why the general public continues to tolerate the continuation of really lousy planning when it comes to major roadwork on Guam has always amazed me.
During the last holiday season, government officials authorized and decided to tear up various portions of Marine Corps Drive. They decided to do this in the middle of the holiday shopping season during peak drive hours.
There are really very few reasons that contract repair or road construction work on any major or secondary areas cannot be done after normal daily business and working hours.
Short of legitimate emergency situations such as major road or bridge collapses, all other work could just as easily be accomplished during evening and night hours with the use of proper lighting and safety precautions.
While this would entail another novel approach (kind of like a part-time Legislature) to managing the government, it would certainly make life a lot less stressful for resident drivers, businesses and tourists (when they return).
It has always amazed me that the general public – via the local news organizations - have not complained more aggressively about this lousy planning on the part of elected and appointed government officials.
All major disruptive road work could be planned and bid out to have the work done late in the day or evening under well-lighted conditions. They do it all around the globe in other modern societies so it can obviously also be done here on Guam. All it takes is better planning and implementation on the part of GovGuam elected and appointed officials.
If elected officials really cared about the day-to-day lives and stress levels of the people who pay their wages – the taxpaying public - they would make this a reality.
This is just another item to keep in mind as we work our way into this election year.
Keep in mind, if the current set of elected officials really cared about how efficiently we spent our time each day I wouldn’t be writing about this ever-present problem that has plagued the island since (and likely before) my arrival in 1968.
To me it seems that the voting public has lost sight of the reality that elected officials work for them and not the other way around.
Remember that elected officials in free-world governments – like ours - derive their power through the consent of the governed.
That is us and if we don’t like how they use that power it is up to us to remove those same people and replace them with others who truly care about the people for whom they work – the voting public.
Your chance to act on this power - given by the consent of the governed - is coming this November.
Don’t forget, the ultimate power rests with the voters, not the elected officials they may have mistakenly placed in office.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.