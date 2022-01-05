I don't know about how other teachers feel, but I find returning from Christmas break more of an uphill climb than returning from summer vacation. You'd think it might be more of a shock going from long warm days wearing shorts and flip flops to suddenly being in pants, dress shirts and shoes, but I actually find the fall term deliciously welcome. First of all, I hate the heat, so any escape from it – even if it means managing students and instructing – is a real preference. Also, by the time August rolls around, my garden has grown brown and plants are ready to retreat either to seed, or back into the cooler ground. I'm not keen to stick around to watch their slow, sad withdrawal from their bountiful shows, even if it is from the patio sipping a cold drink.
The difficult push returning after Christmas break is so much more daunting. I've had the first half of the year to assess how my students are faring with their curriculum plans and, in some cases, its broad, generalized formula has failed their unique needs. The thought of having to commit to it for the rest of the year is a real downer. But you know how schools are – keep to the plan, stay on pace, blah, blah, blah, which makes no sense for some students. Also, the very real seasonal depression sets in among the staff and student body, and it's just not fun.
Therefore, I use this time to plan for the next school year. I know, you weren't expecting this, right? But yes! This has been my saving grace, to choke the gloom with ideas and project plans for the forthcoming August. In the doldrums of January and February, I transport myself to the autumn ahead. This keeps me in a headspace of a time of year that I enjoy, and it really buoys me through the post-holiday mental and literal sludge.
Truth be told – and I can't believe I'm admitting to this – I have fallen victim to the mental health tolls of this darned pandemic. Even though the social distancing, masking and retreat from socializing have been a breeze for me, after two years of this I'm finally just exhausted by the sum of the noise. Knock on wood, I've managed to avoid the actual virus, but I have succumbed to the mental and emotional disease.
I recognized this around November and I planned, as I revealed in an earlier column, to deactivate my Facebook account, which I did. I didn't want to subject myself to the inescapable divisiveness that runs rampant on that platform. At the time I was content to keep my Instagram account as I only kept it to my garden exploits, but I found myself being triggered by elements there, too.
I can't believe I just used the word "triggered."
Back to Instagram, not only was I being provoked, but I also began to think deeply about why I maintained the account in the first place. Really, I'm too old to Instagram, let's be real. Eventually, I understood that it was primarily to boast about my gardening triumphs. At the same time, I realized I was part of a nauseating bunch of overly lucky individuals who had the time and money to spend on soil adventures and show off. I'd become completely tone-deaf to the struggles of humanity's majority. A reality check was in order.
So I deactivated my Instagram account this weekend and thankfully, I feel measurably better, not just about keeping away from upsetting prompts, but about myself. I should also add that I've changed my Google newsfeed so much that I only get stories about The House of Windsor and how to make leaf mold. Now, immediately after I receive a news story that isn't in my "safe-space'' – there, I said another thing I thought I'd never say – I click the bottom right settings icon and press the selection that bans not only the content, but anything whatsoever from the content producer.
Thus far, I've blocked coronavirus, omicron, delta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, masking, social distancing, pandemic, the Academy Awards, Selena Gomez, Hollywood, politics – in short, anything that isn't origami, animals and the aforementioned royalty and compost. And, yes, this extreme vetting has gone a long way in helping me maintain scarce positivity.
A different story IRL
I'm currently trying to do the same in the real world with the same success that I have thus far achieved virtually. Unfortunately, it's not so straightforward here. One must maintain eye contact, after all. We must greet each other pleasantly and stop to lend an ear to others who need to unload their burden upon us. I must be present for my students.
Yet, it is difficult for me because I have doubled up on KN95 masks, therefore my breathing effort has effectively doubled. Although, I have noticed that because of the double-ply, my glasses do not fog up nearly as much as if I'm wearing a single mask. What's up with that?
Anyway, it's given me the opportunity to plan for upping my eyewear wardrobe, and that's a plus. Every little bit of forward-thinking helps.