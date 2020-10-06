“For all your days be prepared, and meet them ever alike. When you are the anvil, bear — when you are the hammer, strike.” — Edwin Markham, poet and speaker (1852-1940).
My mom was big on planning. She had to be as she was in her 50s, a single mother, disabled, trying to raise a teenager on a meager amount of public assistance. One unexpected expense could be big trouble.
She didn’t want me working during school, but I picked up a few bucks on weekends to help out and cover things I needed. Most of those things came from the nearby Sears Department Store.
They gave you three options
Sears had a unique retail philosophy for the time, offering customers three levels of quality on many types of products: good, better, and best.
Those different levels were based on the number and quality of features you wanted. While everything worked and came with a solid guarantee, better stuff cost more as you’d expect.
What if we planned that way?
As the joke goes, most people spend more time planning their vacation than they do their life. I suspect that’s going to be a problem as we navigate the remainder of the coronavirus experience.
Business owners and corporate managers need a good plan to deal with whatever our economic conditions become, in the months and — yes — years ahead as we recover from the damage caused by the virus and our government’s decisions in trying to contain it.
I’m not making a political statement here or laying blame. Decisions have been made, more will follow, and all have economic consequences.
So, we all need a plan. What if we made it by using that old Sears model for marketing products? Instead of good-better-best, maybe we’d label them “down,” “level,” and “up.”
What the categories mean
The down portion is now, level would be when the COVID threat has diminished and most workers are employed again, and up is when Guam’s economy is in full gear.
Of course, many smart people throughout our community have differing opinions on when we’ll see that.
In putting together some kind of guideline for what to do as we move forward, you have to let your imagination do part of that work.
What happens if things get worse? What happens if they stay the same for the next year or two? What happens if the turnaround comes faster than expected?
What will I need to do under each scenario? What does that mean in terms of staffing? If I have to cut payroll, who goes first?If I needed a good manager tomorrow, who are the first five people I’d call? How about a top salesperson, financial executive, IT whiz, or an admin who knows how to get things done?
What about investment?
The biggest market changes come in down economies, when some leaders stop investing in growth, training their team, and consistently promoting their products and services. When companies and brands are prepared to invest in key areas while others hit the brakes, major chunks of market share can be won and lost.
These are important questions to address, but they won’t always be comfortable to discuss. However, if avoided, employee gossip and assumptions can take over and that’s potentially damaging. Official information and open communication help to eliminate that.
Concerns for employees
If I work for you, here’s what I want to know: where will this business be under any of the circumstances listed? Do I need to be worried about my job today, six months from now, and beyond? Even if management isn’t talking about those things, employees are thinking about them.
Solo entrepreneurs can also use these questions to build their plans. The key for everyone is to keep asking, “What if?”
Be ready for anything
We don’t know what’s heading our way in terms of more federal funding, potential medical advances or failures, a 36th Guam Legislature that could vote to cancel the Governor’s emergency health executive order, or changes in the virus itself.
The future is coming. Whether it’s down, level, or up, our results will be largely determined by how well we build plans to meet whatever it brings us. What will you do?
