A few months ago, I made an appointment with a doctor for January 2020.
I realized then it was time to buy a new planner. I had been looking for the style I have used for several years, but had not yet found it at island retailers.
Earlier this month, I concluded it would not be found — anywhere. The brand, which is one of many from a very large corporation, was no longer producing business planners. Another brand within the company had a similar product, but it was much more expensive, both on island and online.
Then I found it on Amazon for about half the price — used!
Used?
How could a company sell a “used” planner for a year that had yet to start?
I assumed it was not “used” but rather had just been returned. Who would return a calendar?
Perhaps it had been ordered by a psychic, who had foreseen enough of the next year that he didn’t want to commit it to paper.
Maybe it had been returned by someone who just couldn’t face the future. Or — sad thought — by a child who had found it in the holdings of a parent who had died suddenly.
Maybe it was returned by someone who had ordered several different planners to see which he liked best, because his usual brand had ceased production.
My tightwad genes overruled my doubts and I ordered the “used” planner.
As I write, there is a brand-new-used, 2020 planner on my desk, just waiting for my January appointments and the rest of my half-baked plans for the year.
It’s going to be quite a year, if the Lord allows.
If all goes well, we will have a stateside grandbaby-boom next summer. I hope to be at two of the arrivals.
While we are stateside, we need to see all of the scattered children, as well as my mother-in-law, several friends, the neurodevelopmentalist, and maybe a few specialists. This will require circumnavigating about two-thirds of the country.
After all of that, some of us will be staying in Hawaii while Shriners doctors work their magic on one of the kids.
It’s so overwhelming, I don’t want to open my brand-new-used, 2020 planner! Maybe I’ll just return it.
No. I’ll open it.
And with a pencil, I’ll start planning.
And start walking through the year.
One day at a time.
With the Lord.
In faith.