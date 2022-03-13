At the invitation of hospitality instructor, Eric Chong, and chef instructor, Philip Callos, I addressed the Prostart and Lodging Management Program seniors at Simon Sanchez High School this past week. I decided to share my reflections about life after high school with all our island juniors and seniors as they near this milestone in their educational trajectory.
The long summer break after high school graduation will be filled with opportunities for visionary graduates. If you come from a low-income family and desire to become a middle-income earner, you will need more than a high school diploma. Get ready now to jump-start your journey to be college- and career-ready. Prepare to fast forward into a maturity-led, self-transforming phase of your life.
Begin now to envision yourself as a fully engaged certificated specialist in your field of choice or college-credentialed career professional. Human beings are the only creatures who can imagine a different future reality that they would like to inhabit, then take necessary steps to get there. Saying yes to that new reality requires saying no to current distractions. Be intentional in your quest to be the best.
Enter the adventure with an open mindset and strategic partners. While becoming college- and career-ready is in your hands to decide, you are not alone. Many are eager to assist. Seek coaching and effective mentoring to make it happen. Guides, including family members, need to know that you are serious about success – that you are purpose-driven and strive to contribute to the island community through education.
Don’t waste learning opportunities during the long summer break after your high school graduation. These months are especially critical to your preparation. Google the question “How should I use the summer break between high school and college?” Download articles. Listen to TED Talks and YouTube presentations. Peruse the internet for best practices. Read aloud and discuss selected essays with a mentor, coach, peer or parent. The article by Josh Moody, “9 Things to Do the Summer Before College,” is a good example of what I mean.
Then, interview a successful first- generation college graduate on what she or he would have done differently to prepare for becoming college- and career-ready during the summer break after high school graduation. Avoid repeating his or her mistakes.
Reading a resiliency memoir will do you good. Choose an author who has experienced a similar trauma that has caused you grief and pain, but who nevertheless, bounced back from adversity. Discuss lessons from that memoir with a caring adult, to help you heal and accelerate your quest to excel. Learning from memoirs, written by people who had it tough like you will grow your vocabulary, increase your intelligence and universalize your spirit. Building your efficacy skills is a proven outcome of these types of strategic reading engagements.
Read a biography of an iconic leader in a field that you are considering as a career path. Write a one-page reflection on what you learned. Do this for each book you read. List new words and concepts. Make them your own. Make sure that you get editorial assistance when writing your reviews, keep a copy in your files for future reference. Reading aloud, discussing the topic and writing a thoughtful reflection will grow your essential authentic literacy skills for your future success.
Partner with two other serious-minded peers to read the book "Procrastination Solutions For College Students: The Underground Playbook For Overcoming Procrastination And Achieving Peak Performance," by Dennis Stemmle. Each chapter is filled with illustrations to help readers increase their productivity by studying smarter. Each reading circle member should share what they learned on overcoming procrastination. These small group discussions will multiply your learning.
Lastly, anticipate the placement exam that open-enrollment community colleges and four-year institutions require students to take. Well before your senior high school year is concluded, you should visit a counselor at GCC or UOG and ask for guidance on what to study so that you can perform well and place out of developmental coursework. Take a practice test so that you can anticipate how to prepare.
Literacy and numerology skills are needed for excellence in the global economy. So, stay the course, pursue and complete professional credentialing programs. Make your dream come true!