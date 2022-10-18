Hafa Adai!
The Guam Police Department’s Forensic Science Bureau would like to first give thanks for this opportunity to share information on the multifaceted workings of the crime lab and its personnel.
The GPD Crime Lab is considered a full-service lab with six units: the Latent Fingerprint Unit, the Firearms Analysis Unit, the Serology Unit, the Drug Analysis Unit, the Crime Scene Response Unit and the Photolab Unit. In the near future, the laboratory will be adding DNA analysis to its list of services.
When you watch television shows involving the police, you are likely familiar with the opening act of a heinous crime being committed, and then the aftermath of a crime scene.
Various law enforcement personnel are everywhere - busy with investigating the crime.
The crime scene investigators, however, remain at the scene to process it. There is the CSI with the camera and flash, snapping away photos. Each photo taken documents a vital piece of the story that will be told later in court. But photos can only tell part of the story so they are complemented with a crime scene sketch. The sketch provides an overview of the crime scene and gives perspective of the relationship of evidence to its surroundings. The CSIs work with the criminal investigators to identify what items are of evidentiary value.
Together they deduce what is relevant to the crime.
The CSI will start processing the scene for latent prints, any blood will be swabbed and preliminarily tested, all evidence will be photographed and measured for placement on the sketch. Once documented, each piece of evidence is meticulously collected for further processing back at the lab.
On television, the evidence is examined or analyzed and results given verbally and the crime is solved. In reality, verbal results are not given simply because an examination was completed.
Every finding or opinion has to be supported with documentation. The results have to be reviewed and checked to ensure that they are valid before an official report of findings is issued. Only then, can the laboratory share the results with investigators.
More time is spent doing paperwork than actual examinations, as it should be. Quality control is of the utmost importance when performing work such as this.
The flow of evidence through the laboratory depends on what type of analysis/examination needs to be conducted. Each unit is named for its function in the laboratory (for example, the Latent Fingerprint Unit examines latent prints and fingerprints and Firearms Unit examines firearms). Each unit has a specific workflow for examinations or analyses which have too many details to adequately discuss here.
The Guam Police Department is always actively looking to build up its numbers with more uniformed officers. But just as important is finding the right people interested in the field of forensics.
Soon, we will be recruiting for latent fingerprint examiner I and criminalist I. The requirements for each position are available on the GovGuam Department of Administration website.
If you are currently in a criminal justice program or science program in a postsecondary institution, check to see how you might be able to participate in an unpaid internship at the laboratory.
This could provide an opportunity to see if this is a career you would like to pursue.
Capt. Timothy Santos is the division chief for the Guam Police Department's Forensic Science Bureau.