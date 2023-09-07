Critics of a change in Guam’s political status often say there are just too many unanswered questions when it comes to decolonization. From the economy to defense to citizenship, critics are quick to use the unanswered questions card as a way to polemically make the case against political status change. To be fair, there truly are many unanswered questions. I do not deny this and in fact agree with this position myself – to an extent. None of us possess the wizardry of accurate prediction. We cannot accurately state what exactly will be the case when it comes to Guam’s political future, let alone Guam’s future in general. However, there are ways to examine the parameters of different future political status scenarios even if one cannot paint a full picture.
As I stated in “Giha Mo’na: A Self-Determination Study for Guåhan,” we cannot “feign to ‘know’ the future, but rather explore how and why the future may be different than the present in the context of statehood, free association, or independence for Guam. As noted by futurist Richard A. K. Lum, ‘foresight is insight into how the future could be different from today; it is not about the ability to see the future before it happens.’” As evident, I do share the same perspective in regard to “knowing” the future. However, I very much differ in what to do TODAY to affect that future. I do not view the murky waters of the future as a justification for inaction. Rather, I seek to unravel the labyrinth of Guam’s political status to understand what futures may be on the horizon. I take issue with playing the “unquestioned answer” card as a way to stall any progress or to place unreasonable expectations of “crystal ball standards” of prediction for advocates of political status change.
In fact, I propose a different way to look at the future. While being concerned with “unanswered questions” let us also be similarly critical and skeptical of “unquestioned answers.” I describe “unquestioned answers” as the prepackaged script many in Guam tend to use when it comes to reacting to or proposing solutions to the more uncomfortable parts of our reality here.
Let’s examine some of these unquestioned answers: 1) What if North Korea or China attack us? Unquestioned answer: “We need more U.S. military presence to protect us,” or, “Thank God the military is keeping us safe.” 2) Why does (fill in the blank) happen in Guam? Unquestioned answers: “Only on Guam.” “This is why we need the federal government.” 3) Why should we decolonize? Unquestioned answers: “The status quo is the best option,” or “We are nothing without the U.S.”
I am not saying that one is completely wrong if they have these answers. What I am saying is that I think these answers and solutions are often left unquestioned. There are elements of truth in these answers but too many people seem to default to them without a serious consideration of alternatives or the logic behind the prepackaged answer. For example, 1) Is more military presence always the answer to protect Guam? Will more military presence decrease tension in the region? 2) Is government corruption or crime a uniquely Guam phenomenon? 3) What about the status quo of unincorporated territory makes it the best political status for Guam? Why are we “nothing” without the U.S.? If we really are “nothing,” how did we get this way?
How many of us examine our own beliefs? How many of us default to these prepackaged responses? The answers and proposed solutions to many of Guam’s problems are more nuanced than we tend to treat it here. Too many of our replies are uncritical, passed down, and derive from the “party line” of Guam political status accommodationists. One thing I challenge myself and my students to do is examine our most cherished beliefs and try to think through how we came to believe these things. If we can move through these beliefs, question them, and come out the other side with a complete change, then maolek. If we move through these beliefs, question them, and come out the other side believing even more strongly in our position, then at least we did the hard work of questioning the “unquestioned answers” in our lives.
We need to start questioning the answers that most in Guam hold high on a pedestal. That is the only way we can have hope for the future.
Wield the higåm.
Carve new futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is an associate professor and research faculty at the Micronesian Area Research Center at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.