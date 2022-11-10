One of my greatest joys is being a parent to two wonderful kids. I must admit that raising my toddler son gives me some anxiety. Raising him often makes me ponder the complexities of being a CHamoru man. How do I raise him? My anxiety often begins with thinking about the benchmarks by which we define CHamoru manhood. This is then followed with, “Damn, do I meet these criteria?” One can list stereotypical characteristics of CHamoru men such as: muscular or strong, can scrap, can BBQ/bushcut, serves in the military, etc. The intoxicating lure of what some call “toxic masculinity” is incredibly strong here in Guam. CHamoru men tend to judge the “manhood” of others via their physical appearance, confidence, emotional stoicism, how lucky they are with the women, and lancheru skills.
Growing up here as a CHamoru male, I often felt I had to exude “toughness” with every step. I felt inadequate being the nerd who liked to read or the kid who didn’t know how to change the oil in his car. It felt as if a significant part of my life was spent worrying whether I was “man enough.” Mastering one’s atan båba is like a rite of passage into CHamoru manhood. I must admit that after years, I think I mastered it as a defense mechanism. On the other hand, expressing your feelings too deeply or liking certain things was seen as too feminine. The environment in Guam, at least when I was growing up, felt like a pressure cooker. Push those feelings down, except anger. Anger is OK to express through violence.
What message does this send to young CHamoru boys? It seems we are telling them that if they are strong, tough, and can fight, they have made it. We are telling them that strength means rejecting one’s feelings. Quite honestly, there is nothing wrong with the traits of being physically strong and having lancheru skills. This should be celebrated, but it is not enough.
It is only half the picture, and it becomes dangerous if we tell young CHamorus that “this is what a man looks like.” CHamoru men were known for their physical strength. We come from a lineage of strong individuals, many of them warriors who knew how to wrestle, fish, hunt, and hurl spears. Yet, to be a CHamoru man also meant much more. CHamorus not only have strong bodies, but they also have strong minds. CHamoru men would also engage in the citation of their genealogy, creative storytelling, kantan chamorita, and spent hours debating one another. CHamoru bachelors also created their own incredibly poetic language called Fino’ Gualåfon. We need to learn from this and value these things once again as being a part of CHamoru manhood. The choir of critics will turn to the stereotypical rhetoric of “here goes another decolonization supporter calling for a return to the past.” This falls upon deaf ears. I am not in favor of returning to the past. I am in favor of bringing what worked in the past into the future.
We need to create a new generation of CHamoru men.
CHamoru men who can bench-press 300 pounds and win debate tournaments. CHamoru men who can win a grappling match and then express their most intimate feelings to their best friend or spouse. Most importantly though, we need to create a new generation of CHamoru men who are OK being who they are even when they do not meet these “benchmarks.” We need to create a generation that can debate, AND still be OK even if they are unable to bench-press 300 pounds. We need young CHamoru boys who accept themselves and do not feel incomplete if they do not check everything off a seemingly pre-determined list.
This will require CHamoru men to be comfortable with showing love and accepting love, no matter how (insert derogatory term here) that may sound. Love for family, love for community, fierce love for island, and love for oneself is the ideal characteristic of the next generation of CHamoru men.
As I think about my son, will I convince him to dislike certain things that are too "feminine"? Will I judge him based on who he loves or who he sleeps with? Will I discourage him from sharing his doubts with me in vulnerable moments? The answer is a resounding, "No!"
I will teach him that strength of the body at the expense of the strength of the mind is inexcusable. I will teach him that expressing one’s feelings is critical to the virtues of being a CHamoru man.
At the end of the day, thinking about how to raise my son has opened a window into my past and how I was raised. I think the best way to raise my son is to figure out what an environment and history of not feeling “man enough” has done to me. I wonder what future lies ahead for young men who can learn from the anxieties of one another.
Wield the Higåm. Carve new futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of political science, CHamoru studies, and Micronesian studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.