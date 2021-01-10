The pandemic crisis pushed parents into becoming full partners with teachers in the education of their children. This unexpected hands-on collaboration between educators and parents holds the key for insuring student success in the future. Addressing learning loss due to COVID-19 through unprecedented partnerships between home and school provides us with great insight into how we might stem the ongoing losses experienced by children from book-poor homes year-round. Additionally, this has implications for reducing summer learning loss.
With the closing of schools, online teaching and hard copy instructional packets became essential strategies for educating students. New alliances for getting it done had to be forged. Achievement-driven parental engagement has always been a goal. Who would have thought that a pandemic would make it a reality? Yet, something wonderful happened. A critical mass of teachers and parents teamed up to pursue common goals. In the process, negative assumptions about each other gave way to trust, mutual respect and mission-driven collaboration.
My niece, Karla, the parent of a third grader, explained why she welcomed the collaboration: “The COVID era added a new dimension of communication between parents with teachers that dives more deeply into the social emotional well-being of both the family and the school and this leads to higher quality relationships that enhance learning.”
She shared that the new normal has had immediate benefits. Communication with her daughter’s teacher is no longer relegated to report card day. Frida, her daughter, learned to organize her day at home. Creating and fostering a place to study devoid of distractions was first on their agenda. The teacher recommended tips on how to best establish a home culture for learning and teaching. Mom and Dad listened and included Frida in organizing the platform.
The partnership took shape and soon the small space set aside for Frida’s home classroom was established and respected by all. Regular exchanges between parents and teacher proved key for harvesting measurable learning outcomes from Frida.
This type of engagement was not viewed as feasible prior to the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis made it happen. Overnight, home became school and the home culture became a teaching/learning platform.
Such parent-teacher partnerships must not end when COVID-19 is no longer a threat and students return to classrooms in school buildings as before. The informed mindsets which created the home-base for engaging parents, teachers and students as full partners in learning must not be dismantled. Explained Karla: “Our home was forced into becoming a classroom. That function will continue. The great news is that while school is not in session during holidays, weekends and the long summer breaks - learning will not stop, in our family classroom.”
During my phone interview with Karla, and her husband Ramon, a very precious truth was revealed. Namely, that the home classroom space is not viewed as a penalty box. It has become a launching pad for exploring new ideas especially through reading and meaning making of what is being read. Explained Dad: “It’s fostering a loving relationship between all of us and making everyone in our family smarter.” Frida’s nana, Carmen, is also engaged via Zoom. Getting a full report from Frida daily on what was learned and why it’s important to know, allows for further encouragement.
It has been said that emergencies are the mothers of inventions. Implementing the home-school partnership as a viable strategy in the teaching-learning equation is a winning outcome. It was introduced by the pandemic emergency but must be maintained and improved. As much as it ought to be, such partnerships do not spontaneously emerge. It takes a concerted effort and commitment. Some families, especially those with resources, have adapted quite readily. Others have not been as involved. It is absolutely clear that when families are engaged in the learning process, children do better and learn more. We must guard against going back to being disengaged and leaving the teaching of our children exclusively in the hands of schools. Meaningful engagement is key to mitigating learning loss. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how important the parent-teacher partnership really is.