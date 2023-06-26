You have all seen the movie. The one where a cataclysmic disaster threatens all mankind, factions are at war and disagreements derail any plan to move forward. And then, there is this moment where it all crystallizes. Everyone sets aside their differences and pulls together. There is usually a beautiful orchestral music bed that swells up in the background as everyone begins to collaborate. Former enemies, competitors, people big and small, all come together in common cause. I don’t care how jaded you are, we all love that happy ending. And for a few moments as we brush the popcorn off the couch and search for the next movie on Netflix, we wonder why can’t we have more of those moments in real life.
Well, the cataclysmic disaster hit us on May 24. I don’t know about you, but I lived through Typhoon Pamela and Omar and Paka. I missed Pongsona, but I know it was fierce. As I sought the safety of a shuddering garage under my building, I was awestruck at the power of the winds and held my breath the next morning waiting to see how badly we had been hit and praying that everyone was safe.
Some individuals and families are still hurting, having lost homes, power, water, belongings. We are recovering now. Guam is resilient and we are good at that. But what everyone on Guam needs to do now is take this one moment – a moment when the eyes of the world are upon us, when the folks with the eye shades scribbling federal budget numbers are estimating the damage and what it will take to repair it – and do something big. Something that would warrant a symphony of background music as we all pull together and rise to the challenge.
Hardening the power system
While there are many things that could make Guam a more resilient island, the most critical one is the hardening of Guam’s power system. Putting the power lines underground will not only keep the lights and refrigerators and oxygen machines on, it will also support the water wells and the critical telecommunications and internet capability.
We’ve known this for a long time, but the cost of doing it is astronomical. Guam ratepayers are already burdened by the high fuel costs and the tyranny of distance that makes everything more costly. We just don't have the money to put power underground. But the U.S. Department of Defense, which also suffered major damage from this storm and is a major customer of the Guam Power Authority, can get the funds. Guam is home to a Navy, Air Force and soon a Marine base that are at the very heart of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategy to deter China – which is the No. 1 concern of U.S. national security. DOD has multiple financing vehicles to fund this critical hardening of Guam, which underpins installation resiliency. Just this month, the Congressional Research Service underscored how critical military infrastructure is to our military.
To make this happen, we have this window of opportunity while the images of Mawar are still fresh. Guam’s leaders have a great opening to speak with one voice and call for this investment in resiliency for the people of Guam, and for the nation’s security. With the leadership of our governor, support of legislative and mayoral resolutions, letters from the Chamber of Commerce, community and interest groups, a clear signal from our utilities commission and our Guam Power Authority and the engagement of our Congressional delegate, we can make it happen. Yes, we are a small community, but, working together, Guam can create a wave of support that will push this request forward. Cue the music.
GPA has been studying the issue since before Typhoon Paka in 1997. There are already plans that lay out how to do this – and we have the experience. When Andersen Air Force base secured military construction funding, GPA put that ring underground, and they did not lose power during Mawar. Parts of Tumon are underground, and a few compact neighborhoods also have underground connections.
When a hurricane slammed Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, causing over $5 billion in damage, it was built back resilient with over $5 billion. Much of southern Florida is converting to underground power as they face more hurricanes. Guam, as the tip of the Pacific spear, needs that same financial commitment.
However, with only one nonvoting seat in Congress, we have to advocate for ourselves, and get our DOD partners to help amplify our collective voice so that the National Defense Authorization Act can set aside a fraction of a percent to help us get the funding over a 5-year period that will finally harden our power system.
It’s the right thing to do, and wouldn’t it feel great after all we have been through with Mawar, to have a happy ending?
Ginger Cruz is CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor in the 1990s. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at US-HUD. She holds a master's in public policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.