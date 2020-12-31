I am going to talk about the Guam Constitution and commonwealth a lot in the coming year. We have a new year ahead and I have a very strong feeling that 2021 will be much better than 2020.
This past Sunday, Dr. Edison Manaloto gave the commencement speech to the University of Guam graduates. Edison was my student and I am very proud of him. I encourage everyone to check his speech online and hear his words directly. He has a very positive outlook and his words are good for students of all ages to hear. Dreaming big pays off.
Regarding COVID-19, I have a strong feeling that things will spring back to normal faster than some may think. Our core economy is tourism and getting our market back is the key. In the last week, the problematic cannabis law got some media attention. In general, I think that our Legislature should keep marijuana out of our tourism market until things get stabilized. There is no reason to turn hotel row into a zone of drug experimentation under our current recovery conditions. It is simply wrong to play dice with our economy.
In my opinion, the marijuana law still needs a lot of work if there is an intention to shotgun wed our tourism industry to it. As I have said before, I don’t agree with many parts of this current law. While COVID-19 suppressed voting and campaigning, I believe that there was limited community input on this law when it was passed. There are still big gaps.
While our community had general support for medical marijuana, there was never broad support for sweeping recreational marijuana policy. Personally, I really could care less about whether adults want to smoke marijuana or not. And I do believe a lot of bad policy went into the criminalization of marijuana. If a person wants to smoke marijuana for any reason, as long as they don’t smoke around children, I don’t think it should be a crime. But, there seems to be a totally reckless and haphazard approach to making marijuana a core of our tourism market. It is simply bad policy. Marijuana sales and use should not be in and around our tourist hotel areas.
By the way, my comments are not negative toward Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Vanessa Williams or the board members making these marijuana rules. I am concerned about the law itself. In my view, we will end up seeing a lot more meth, cocaine and opiates on Guam because of this law. The Colorado crime statistics are pretty clear on this point.
When alcohol was prohibited, organized crime ran alcohol. When alcohol Prohibition ended, organized crime switched to drugs. Now that marijuana is legal, the only real result is that drug pushers on Guam will start selling more meth, cocaine and opiates instead. It is pretty basic. They are going to make their money somewhere and it will be a predatory market. I think we will talk about these points through the 2022 elections. In a normal election cycle, this will be a major issue.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.