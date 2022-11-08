Many years ago, I got a phone call from Troy Torres at a political candidate’s office. He had seen an election estimate I had written and didn’t agree with it. He quoted to me just how different the polls commissioned by his candidate were compared to the polling data we had. I explained that the folks who likely did the poll for the candidate didn’t understand how to do research on Guam.
We politely disagreed.
In the end, my student poll was about a percentage point off and the candidate poll was 10 points off. I still joke with Troy about this even today. To paraphrase Ecclesiastes 1:9, “there is nothing new under the sun.”
On Guam, I see the same things over and over in the political seasons. Candidates arguing back and forth. Whisper campaigns at fiestas. Claims that one candidate or the other is running away with the race by double-digit leads. At times, some rumors do turn out to be true. Or speculative luck can, by chance, result in a favored outcome. But this also creates major failures at times.
The cycle fits a common pattern.
Usually a month before the election, rumors start circulating with all kinds of polling data. Some are true and others are not. This then drives talk at weekend parties. Also, there is an underdog effect and voters change their opinions. Part of this appears to be how the information changes as it is related to others. Like the game children play by passing a message to others in a room, even accurate information can become distorted after three to five persons hear it. This then drives even more wild opinions.
In general terms, in a two-party race on Guam, each side should have a 40% base. The Democrats often have a 45% level and the Republicans often have 42%. Between the primary and general election, in a two-party race, this means between 13 to 20 percentage points are battled over. This block of voters do not vote early generally and they can shift their opinions in any direction. This becomes very obvious in long holiday weekend election cycles.
In 2022, there is not a long weekend before Election Day. But the weekends will remain critical to the election. In at least four other major elections, there were claims that there were runaway leads in the weeks before the elections. This may have been true, but polling numbers can and do change. Not only do results change, they can cycle up or down every two to three days.
My point here is pretty basic and pragmatic. If you want your candidate to win, vote. Encourage your friends and family members to vote too. If you don’t vote you won't count. Talking about a candidate only helps if you also vote for them.
On a final note, no election follows a straight or direct line. Even if a final result does resemble a prediction, there was likely a lot of change in the days before the election.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration