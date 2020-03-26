Sitting here in my home office in voluntary confinement because of the current COVID-19 situation certainly gives me pause to think about what the elected and appointed officials of our island are capable of doing during this worldwide pandemic.
This includes the governor and her administration as well as every member of the Legislature.
There has been no governor or legislature in the history of Guam who has faced a greater challenge than Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the current members of the Guam Legislature. It is that simple.
While there are always as many opinions as there are backsides, Gov. Leon Guerrero is the person who has to live with the decisions she is making and how they will impact every man, woman and child on this island.
In some cases, she makes life-and-death decisions due to the current circumstances. Take a moment and allow that statement to sink into your gray matter!
In reality, it is my understanding that some people can carry this virus and show few or no symptoms and yet infect those around them.
My prayer for her is that she continues to seek out and surround herself with wise counsel – no matter their political or personal persuasion – in any and all matters that impact our lives as we all move forward.
Most of the opinions we hear via the local media and internet are those of Monday morning quarterbacks. People who have had the luxury of looking at the impact of her decisions after the fact and are allowed to make a public comment.
Their public comments carry no life-or-death impact, nor do they have any adverse economic impact on all of us here on Guam.
While if I were in the same seat, I likely would have moved forward more rapidly with some of the decisions, I compliment her on having made them.
One thing I would do is to extend the current shelter-in-place guideline for a total of 30 days or until April 19. The second thing that could be done would be to improve the speed and detail of information coming to the public from her office.
That last suggestion in and of itself would blunt much of the criticism she presently faces.
That said, I sincerely applaud her efforts to date and again pray that she continues to surround herself with wise counsel.
During this same period of time, the members of the Legislature have exhibited a thundering level of silence. That relative silence can be interpreted as full agreement with the actions of the governor, or they could be politically sheltering in place.
Either way, one would hope and expect that as elected officials they would be either publicly agreeing or disagreeing with the actions of the government.
Once again, I applaud the courage of Gov. Leon Guerrero in her decision-making and pray for her continued health and courage as she steers the island of Guam through these very difficult times.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.