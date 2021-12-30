As we move forward into the new year, we have a lot to be thankful for. One key advantage of the pandemic is that it has made us focus on our life priorities. We can also use this opportunity to focus on our life goals. As I have said many times before, we live life fast forward in Guam. Since we have the same weather every day, it is easy to lose track of time. Also, time seems to pass more quickly here. In many other U.S. locations, the seasons change and remind us that time has passed.
Therefore rituals and personal milestones take on a higher dimension for Guam. Birthdays, graduations and other life events serve as a critical proxy to seasonal changes. On the other hand, some things never change. In my own life, I am constantly in the middle between my wife and daughter. They argue all the time. In a way though, I think this may be a way they communicate that they love and care for each other very much.
I learned a long time ago not to take a side in their disputes. I simply tell them that I would like to be told that they worked it out. Just for context, here are a couple of examples. My daughter will decide to go out with friends and my wife feels the skirt Athena is wearing is too short. They then spend 15 minutes going back and forth, the whole time they are trying to drag me into the fray. I don’t mention that my wife wore similar clothes when we were dating. I also do not mention to my daughter that she should not feel so strongly about the clothes she is wearing. I just tell them I have no fashion sense and they both quickly agree and continue arguing.
On other occasions, my wife and daughter will plan to go out to eat and pretend I am invited. I know I am not invited because I can tell that they are going out to scheme about something they do not want me to know about. I tell them that I am too busy or have some important appointments to go to so I cannot join them. Of course, they did not want me to join in the first place and that is fine with me. I know that my wife and daughter are awfully close and they need to have space away from me sometimes.
On the other hand, when I do go out to eat with them, they constantly criticize what I order. They also remind me that I eat too fast or that I would have enjoyed some other item on the menu more. Do not get me wrong, they do this to show they care about me.
I think that 2022 will be a wonderful year. We should reflect on and celebrate all our blessings. We live in a wonderful community even though time seems to fly here.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.