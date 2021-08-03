I knew a kid in college named Dave. He had a knack for recognizing and pursuing opportunity, and he told me asking simple questions got him started.
It all started in junior high
Dave had a good push mower (no motor) — cutting lawns after school and on weekends, from the time he was 13. One day, he innocently asked a lady customer if there was anything else she needed, and she asked if he could do some trimming in her garden the next time. “Sure I can,” he said, having never trimmed anything.
He went to the neighborhood gardening store and asked how to trim. They told him and he went back that week. The woman paid him more for the trimming than she did for her lawn. Young Dave could now offer trimming services.
He added more
Another woman asked him to edge her sidewalks, making them neat and uniform. He’d never edged a lawn, but agreed. He went back to the garden store, and learned how. Another service added.
One customer wanted some minor landscaping done. Eighth-grader Dave went where? To the garden store. They gave him ideas and while the work wasn’t on par with a professional, he did the job well and got paid handsomely.
He saw things differently
When he was 16, Dave went to a men’s store to buy a few shirts for school. As he walked in, he noticed a “help wanted” sign in the window. He asked the owner about it, and learned a part-time general helper had quit.
The job duties included some cleaning, inventory control, and arranging merchandise displays. The owner was now doing those things himself, and said he was falling behind.
Dave didn’t want the job, but saw opportunity.
He first showed his value
Dave offered to help out until the man hired a replacement. He gave a free two-hour sample of his work, and the owner was excited. Dave said he would do the job for three hours a day after school, 15 hours a week, for $4 per hour, more than double the minimum wage at that time. The owner happily agreed.
The owner paid a premium because he needed immediate help, and saw the quality of the work.
Dave explained that he found several more jobs the same way, responding to similar window signs, by offering to fill in until a company found a new employee.
A passion became a business
Dave loved fixing cars, and worked as a part-time mechanic while attending college. It was then he learned that small repair shops often had trouble getting good service from parts suppliers.
He asked if the owner would buy parts from him, if a more reliable way could be found to access what was needed. The owner agreed.
Dave convinced a couple of regional suppliers to let him buy from them at wholesale prices, and even got payment terms. They put him on a limit, but quickly increased that when bills were paid on time.
His boss made regular buys, happy that the prices were the same and service was better. Dave then made a list of all the small mechanics in the area and several became regular customers.
The operation quickly grew
When he no longer could handle all details of running his business, Dave hired fellow students who were looking for work. He also sold discounted parts to students on two campuses.
He always asked a simple question
Dave said he never got off the phone without asking a business owner, “How else can I help your business today?” Because he had been a mechanic, he spoke their language and they would open up and tell him their problems.
The question didn’t always lead to new business, but one day a customer told him he was having trouble sourcing a reasonably priced machine. He got similar answers from a couple more, and he added a profitable sideline service in finding and selling used equipment.
Ask the question
“So, is there anything else you need done?”
What does this mean for us? Whether we work in a large business, small business, or we’re self-employed, we can always ask our customers or our employer how else we can help.
The answer could be surprising. Who knows where it could lead?
How else can I add value to you?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.