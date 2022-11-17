Welcome to the Guam Police Department’s (GPD) Juvenile Investigations Section!
This particular section has a specialized mission to investigate all crimes involving juveniles, the identification and apprehension of juvenile offenders, crime prevention and education. We work closely with other agencies concerned with youth, and are proactive in positive engagement with youths and their families.
A recent part of our crime prevention and education efforts was the development of a multifaceted program that uniquely addresses the complexities of a youth’s life in today’s society. In October 2020, the Juvenile Investigations Section, in conjunction with the Community Affairs Section, successfully launched a Safe Schools Initiative called Project U.
The program is designed to expand the concept of safe schools across the many facets in which youth learn using a multi-disciplinary approach. An ever-evolving program, Project U adapts to meet the needs of our island’s youth by collaborating with various government and non-government organizations that we call our safe school partners.
Together, we strive to deliver the three objectives: community education, crime enforcement and a social media campaign.
Following the launch of Project U, officers began virtual presentations in the Guam Department of Education’s (GDOE) online classrooms where they discussed important topics such as internet etiquette, cyber safety and cyberbullying with students. The Project U YouTube series streamlined access to pre-recorded videos on similar topics so that teachers, students and their parents could simply watch the video presentations on their electronic devices. The program was steadily gaining momentum and our capacity to remain connected and accessible to youth during the height of COVID-19 was increasing.
Project U became the overarching program for all GPD’s youth programs. Under the umbrella of Project U are the Junior Police Cadets, Fade Away from Violence kickball tournament, Project U YouTube series, C.O.P.S. curriculum and the newly developed Project U summer program.
Project U summer program gained a lot of hype over the last year. The four-week program is geared towards youth ages 14 to 17. Its focus is to mentor youth to become leaders in their school and community.
The framework infuses existing community programs from our safe school partners that focus on life skills such as mental health and wellness, healthy relationships, trade skills, leadership, drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention and much more. Each day of the week is themed to correspond with safe school partner’s respective area of expertise (Mentor Mondays, Trade Tuesdays, Wellness Wednesdays, Thrive Thursdays and Fun Fridays). The program creates learning opportunities and streamlines access to resources that would not normally be offered to youth in their daily lives. Police officers and representatives from our safe school partners are paired with youth to mentor them throughout the program.
Through sheer collaboration and support from our safe school partners, GPD launched a pilot summer program in June 2021 with 15 youth participants. Upon completion of the program, youth earned one elective credit with GDOE. We received overwhelming positive feedback from our safe school partners and youth participants at the end of the program. This prompted us to host a hybrid program during Christmas break that same year with 11 participants who collaborated with our safe school partners to give back to the community. The youth revitalized the Dededo Sports Complex and restored a derelict bus stop in Tiyan that you can see bearing the Project U logo.
The summer program made a strong return in 2022 and grew to full capacity with 35 youth participants plus five who returned as youth mentors. Upon completion of the program, youth participants earned one elective credit from the GDOE and were given an incredible opportunity to transition into the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program (GSYEP) to apply their newly acquired skills in the real world.
We are now in the planning phase for the second Project U Christmas break program. Interested parents and youth ages 14 to 17 can call 671-475-8554 for more information.
In closing, I would like to acknowledge and thank our safe school partners for their continued support and collaboration, and for the amazing work they do for our community: GCA Trades Academy, Guam Department of Education, Mañe’lu, Westcare Pacific Islands Thrive Coalition, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Office of the Attorney General’s Family Division, Department of Public Works, Mayors' Council of Guam and Department of Parks and Recreation. I would also like to thank Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio for providing support to make these opportunities available to our youth. Un dångkulu na si Yu’os ma’ase!
Sgt. Maggie Naputi is the officer in charge of the Guam Police Department's Juvenile Investigations Section.