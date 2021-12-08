This time of the year always finds me wishing I were more religious. To me, Christmas isn’t much without the orthodox spectacle of a life-size Nativity creche, prayers and Midnight Mass. Without these, Christmas is just a follow-up to the indigestion-inducing mayhem of Thanksgiving, the extended bottleneck of leaf-peeping traffic, and the revival of lockdowns and mandates associated with the latest coronavirus variant.
But my specific problem with reviving a Catholic tradition is that it is, first, parish-based. None of the parishes in the last four decades near to me have satisfied my need for a Gothic transubstantiation. They’ve all been too modern and liberal for my Middle Age, and middle-aged tastes. Whilst I am completely aware of all the unfortunate and infuriating scandal associated with the Church of Rome - not just currently, but clear back to the selling of indulgences during a time when popes actually had armies to defend their domain - I’d prefer to focus the current month on the smells and visual delights revealed by the light of the Star of Bethlehem.
I reminisce here of the gold and silver fabrics, the lush candlelight and strings of colored electrified bulbs, new clothes for church where choirs sang their best and the congregation automatically sang their harmonies to Christmas carols without any hint of prompting. Where has this Catholic Church gone?
A few years ago I found myself attending Episcopal services for the sermons, as they tend to be more fervent, scripture-based and spontaneous. A Catholic Mass has become a bland 45 minutes when the priest flatly reads an already uninspiring homily. I remember the old days when I was actually moved to be a better person by the sheer prosodics thundering from the ambo. No such magic today.
So I’ve been feeling that my religious persona really needs more than just one pronoun; really, I’m more of a they.
To wit, I’m Catholic by tradition, Episcopalian by sermon preference, Church of England by spectacle, Buddhist by practice. When people speak of me as a religious person, it would seem, then, to be inappropriate to say, “He’s religious.”
Rather, it should be observed, “Dan Ho? They’re religious.”
Right?
For the record, I/he/him/they is and are not in the least spiritual. Neither I nor us have not reconciled the notion of claiming spiritually without a strict foundation of doctrine and tradition.
Similarly, I am not a foodie, although you might think from my Instagram feed that I might be. Here, too, might be an appropriate place for a pronoun upgrade. I like my noodles without sauce, un-Italian and preferably made from anything other than flour. I like Thai curries, but not Japanese or Indian. I love my Guam island food, but dislike Hawaiian and Jamaican food. And I love all things sweet but, please, do not gift me with any form of Italian and Indian pastry. We like custard, but I despise panna cotta.
So, yeah, I don’t eat too many things because we are highly particular and intolerant when it comes to certain cuisines. What can I say - we like what they like.
Indeed, the same follows for politics. “Moderate” no longer cuts it. We are libertarian in some ways, while liberal in others; conservative on some fronts, socialist at opposites. I am just not merely a single body politic. It shouldn’t be confusing to understand and respect where Bernie Sanders and Mitch McConnell are coming from at the same time, is it? I do, I mean we do. Seeing things and people based on the filter the Baby Jesus left you to polish shouldn't be so misunderstood, yet it is.
Therefore, while at first, I did not understand at all why the LGBTQ+ community started expressing their pronouns regarding sexuality, I do completely understand and empathize with the need to clarify oneself in this ever-polarized society. I do believe it is not as complicated as it first was to me. It is a simple and efficient way of declaring you are not just one-dimensional. It’s brilliant, quite frankly. Long live THEM queens!
Therefore, from here on now, my political pronouns are us/them/they.
My culinary pronouns are us/them/they.
My musical pronouns are us/them/they.
My religious pronouns are us/them/they.
There are, however, areas where I will remain I/he/him. I despise animal cruelty, so if I catch you engaging in this egregious behavior, I alone will take you down somehow. If you make fun of someone’s Christmas decorations, I, too, will disrespect you.
But back to my point, I do wish I could find the old religious magic of the holidays in one church; however, I obviously need to accept that such a thing is long past. Therefore, as best as we can, I’ll have to make do.