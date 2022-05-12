We are less than six months away from the general elections and as I have said in earlier columns, I believe the 2022 elections will be mired in litigation. I hope that it won't happen, but I do strongly believe either the delegate or gubernatorial primary elections or both will be challenged. And the Legislature doesn’t really seem to care. The pack of 15 hides in the herd. No one chose to lead.
I believe that the inability to address this election concern borders on something called “deliberate indifference.” This is when an authority knows they have a duty to act, they know about a problem or concern, yet they refuse to act. Often this term applies to the rights of prisoners in jail settings. This concept can also be applied to many other settings such as Title VII employment cases and Title IX higher education concerns. The final result is always the same. Leaders leave it up to judges to sort things out. Many judges lament this point. On our island, our leaders tax our judges with these kinds of concerns all the time.
The nation's justice system is going through a challenging time, too.
In several columns in 2020, I talked about attacks made on the judiciary from various radicals in the U.S. mainland. The most prominent attacks on federal courthouses happened in Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas; and Raleigh, North Carolina. At one point in the Portland case, Mayor Ted Wheeler joined in the efforts against the federal judiciary. How do idiots like this ever get elected into office?
In the last several days, there has been a lot of media attention on Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The Dobbs case is about a Mississippi law that limits abortions after 15 weeks except in the case of threats to the life or health of the mother or in cases of certain severe birth defects. To be frank, I could care less about the facts of this case or the ruling. People are going to argue the pros or cons of this subject forever. They try to drag the rest of the public, who are mostly in the middle, onto one side.
What bothers me about the Dobbs case is that a law clerk or another court employee leaked a full-text copy of the draft to the media. This is simply bad for democracy in general. Whoever leaked this should never be allowed to benefit professionally or personally from this bad act. The so-called “Son of Sam Law” concept should apply to this person. Under a Son of Sam Law view, the criminal should not profit from their crime. The person leaking this draft should be criminally prosecuted and prevented from benefiting in any way from this act.
I am also concerned about a group called, “Ruth Sent Us” publishing the home addresses of a number of justices. They are organizing and encouraging protesters to go to these homes. This is simply wrong and these people are also idiots.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.