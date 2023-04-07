I had a hard time writing this. As a matter of fact, at first, I failed to find the words about the reality and the ongoing threat of gun violence against our children because I couldn’t comprehend how protecting children’s lives is still up for debate. But that is exactly what makes it more critical to talk about it.
When I heard about the tragic shooting at the Tennessee private elementary school a week and a half ago, my first thought wasn’t one of shock. It was a familiar despairing lament, “Oh no, not another one. Not again.” Yet another mass shooting. Yet another shooting in a school. Yet another horrific incident of gun violence has taken away the lives of children, schoolteachers and staff in a place of learning, a place that should be safe. Many Americans are described by media and articles over the years as “numbed” or “desensitized” by the frequency of these tragedies. But each one still affects me. It still affects parents, educators, families of victims, survivors and, especially, the children who still live with the real possibility of being gunned down in school.
Since Columbine, there have been more than 370 cases of school shootings in this country. In 2022 alone, there were 46 school shootings, according to the Washington Post. While these shootings amount to a small portion of gun violence in the country, that is still 46 too many. Furthermore, more than 300,000 children in the United States have experienced a shooting in their schools.
We adults can continue debating all we want about the historical purposes and the contemporary intentions of the Second Amendment or deflect and divert attention to “protecting” our children in other ways, like banning “problematic” books or ideas that merely make us “uncomfortable." We can continue sending our thoughts and prayers to every future victim and survivor of a mass shooting, just as we have done with the more than 120 mass shootings in the first three months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
But while we do that, there are 6-year-olds whose reading lessons are interrupted by an announcement of an active shooter on campus. There are teenagers who build shields out of desks or hide in closets texting their parents what they think are their final “I love you’s” in dim classrooms with their classmates trying to breathe as quietly as possible. There are teachers and school staff who worry about the student in the restroom during lockdown that they may not be able to let back into the room, forced to “sacrifice one to save 25” or how they’d face the shooter if worse comes to worst to save the kids. If they’re lucky, they will hear the announcement of an “all-clear” to signal the end of a drill.
While we stand in analysis paralysis, the reality becomes grimmer for our children and youth. Gun violence has already become the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the United States, overtaking motor vehicle crashes for the first time in 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read that again. Firearms are now the No. 1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.
Guns account for about 20% of all child and adolescent deaths in the U.S. compared to an average of less than 2% of child and teen deaths in other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, countries. These are facts, not just opinions or hypothetical scenarios. More children in the U.S. are killed by firearms than ever before and schools have become reminiscent of a war zone with regular active shooter drills and lockdown survival buckets.
This is not OK. Children’s lives are not debatable. They have every right to feel safe in their schools and in their communities. We are far past wake-up calls at this point. Protecting children from more of these senseless killings should be paramount. We need to enact change that’s been long overdue and publicly denounce those who are refusing to act to save lives. Because not one more child should have to die. Not one more. Not one more.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.