In the last week, there were several Black Lives Matter protests on Guam. For a number of reasons, I would tend to view these events as peaceful demonstrations to show concern or support for the effort to reduce racism.
My biggest concern about these events is that we will end up with new infected people in the next four weeks. This virus has no bias whatsoever. As I do for all major political events, I evaluated the sizes of the crowds last week and I also noted their ages, political artifacts and levels of activity. For the most part, these events were largely populated by the under 25 age group and they seemed happy to be hanging out with their friends.
In 2000, I co-edited a book on confederate symbols and politics. Part of the tensions related to racial conflicts in the United States often focus on these symbols. In 1956, the state of Georgia wanted to show defiance toward the Brown v. Board of Education rulings, so the confederate battle flag was added to the Georgia flag. In 1992, Gov. Zell Miller made an effort to change the flag back to the pre-1956 version. I spent three years studying the flag. I also worked with law enforcement officials to talk to radical racist groups. The battle flag was not even an issue the radicals were concerned about.
In graduate school, I always spent one day a month with one of my three nephews. One cold January day in 1993, I picked up my 7-year-old nephew Jeremy and took him to a movie and the kiddie restaurant he liked. On the way, I had to do a quick crowd check for a KKK political protest in Forsyth County, one of the most racist jurisdictions in Georgia at the time. In 1912, African Americans numbered about ten percent of the population of the county. That year they were driven out by racism. By the early 1990s, just a handful of blacks lived there.
I parked my car near the edge of the rally and told Jeremy to wait for a minute so I could take crowd count photos and other notes. My car was right behind me and I was talking to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent. Some college students pulled up and started holding counter protest signs and I got caught up in physically keeping these Nazi skinheads away from them as they got back to their car. Off to the side, I saw that my little nephew had gotten out of the car and he was calling all these racist people stupid as loud as he could. He was very sincere and earnest in his efforts. He didn’t want to stop.
On the way home, I dreaded telling my sister about this, but knew I had to. Cindy was an ER nurse and tough as nails. My sister said that Jeremy’s best friend was black and he always spoke up. Jeremy is 36 years old today. Time flies.