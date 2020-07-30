In 1980, I enlisted in an infantry unit in the Georgia Army National Guard. My platoon sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas, and squad leader, Staff Sgt. Meyers, were both African American Vietnam veterans. I learned a lot from them about leadership and the importance of a good example. I remember some of the C rations we would eat in the field were almost as old as I was. I think they both liked me because of my scores on physical fitness and I always got perfect shooting scores. I also was one of the few younger soldiers who regularly attended church services with them. It is amazing how quickly 40 years pass by.
On one overnight weekend drill, we spent the entire two days practicing riot control and public security. After we ate dinner on the first night, a number of us gathered to talk about the training and how we might be called on one day to use riot batons on violent protesters. Sgt. Thomas was quiet-natured but he spoke up that people had a right to protest and he hoped that we would never have to deal with out-of-control crowds. Luckily, the only crowds I ever had to deal with in my six years with the National Guard was parking lot security at the county fair. In the last few weeks, I have thought a lot about crowds and the various protests in the U.S. mainland.
In a number of locations, there have been peaceful and purposeful demonstrations and protests. Social action is an American tradition and Dr. Martin Luther King set the standard that peaceful protests were the best route to policy change. On Guam, we had some Black Lives Matter events and I think that these fit a policy purpose.
My larger concern in the U.S. mainland are people who could care less about social change, but rather see these mass protests as an opportunity to promote chaos and vandalism. In one recent Los Angeles video, two white women were caught spray-painting a coffee shop. When they were confronted, they claimed that they were vandalizing the shop for black people. Last month, Samantha Shader, a white woman from upstate New York, was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at occupied police cars. When she was arrested, she falsely claimed that black people had given her these gas bombs.
What really bothers me in recent days is the targeting of the Portland, Oregon, federal courthouse.
In early June, Mayor Ted Wheeler requested Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown, to have the National Guard ready to assist with violent protesters in Portland.
The governor flatly refused.
In the last two weeks, Mayor Wheeler, who also serves as the head of the Portland police, totally lost all control. There is a particularly violent group running around Portland now and many of them are not even residents of Portland. Instead of enforcing his original curfew to keep these thugs off the streets, Portland was allowed to spin out of control.