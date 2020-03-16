Since having the privilege of having my articles published, I have been surprised and humbled by the number of people who have appreciated them and thanked me for the information and advice. I was told by a husband and wife that they found my articles not just beneficial for themselves, but they also use them as topics of discussion with their kids and friends.
Some feedback that I treasure most so far is what I received from a young woman, who said that the articles have helped with her confidence level and drive to be a better person.
She said that she used to blame her family and others around her for her struggles and her inability to make a better life. She went on to say that while reading my article, "Believing in yourself: It begins today," she felt that I had written specifically about her and the beliefs she was holding. The article had opened her eyes to what she was permitting to occur in her life and decided, after reading, to make the necessary changes. In the short time since reading the article, she said that she's been able to turn some things around and is building the confidence to go further.
Personal development
Before any of the "Building Your Legacy" articles were published, I was strengthening a soft-skills personal development program that I offer to groups and businesses. The program is based on the belief that success is the result of living a happy, confident and purposeful life. It changes the mindset that you need to be successful to be happy, to gain happiness is a precursor to success.
Helping people to believe in themselves, to build their confidence, to shrug off the beliefs that limit them, to renew their passion, and to encourage their desire to become better than they are will not only result in improvements in their lives, but will also have a positive impact on the lives around them.
Cynics will say that life doesn't work that way. I say that if life isn't working out the way you want it to go, then change the direction.
I've sat through many conversations about the decline of values, dignity, respect and confidence in our families, within our social circles and throughout our communities. I've read about and watched too many stories about the violence, abuse, thievery, hatred and distrust that pervasively continues in our communities. Because of this, and because I believe that we can collectively turn things around and make things better, I've made it a mission to motivate and encourage individuals to be the best that they can be.
I am thankful that there have been many individuals who have benefited from these articles, and I pray that many more will find it just as beneficial as time goes on.
Take on the challenge
If you're one of those who are sitting on the fence and believe that the proof is in the pudding, then I challenge you to make your pudding. Choose a flavor (identify a goal), gather the ingredients (gain the knowledge, develop the confidence, fuel the desire and commit to its attainment), follow the cooking instructions (take action, focus, learn from mistakes and overcome challenges), let it set (practice patience and perseverance, trust in your ability to achieve), and serve (appreciate what you've accomplished and value what you've gained and become).
Enjoy what you can create.